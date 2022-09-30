Invitae Executive Appointed to National Health Information Technology Advisory Committee

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2022

Deven McGraw to serve a 3-year term beginning in 2023 –

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, announced the appointment by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) of Deven McGraw, lead of data stewardship and data sharing at Invitae, to the National Health Information Technology Advisory Committee (HITAC).

Established as part of the 21st Century Cures Act in 2016, HITAC provides recommendations to the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology on policies, standards, implementation specifications, and certification criteria relating to the implementation of a health information technology infrastructure that advances the electronic access, exchange, and use of health information.

"I am honored to be appointed to HITAC to help shape the nation's health information policy, particularly as it relates to increasing access to important patient health data in a way that is ethical and transparent," said McGraw. "Through my participation on HITAC's 2022 Adopted Standards Task Force subcommittee, I've already had the opportunity to advise on the existing set of ONC adopted standards and am looking forward to continuing my work with this impressive group on the full committee. Invitae's mission to increase access to and interoperability of consented patient health information will provide a valuable perspective as we work towards the mission of improving healthcare IT."

McGraw's term will begin on January 1, 2023. McGraw also serves on a subcommittee advising the State of California on its data sharing framework policies and procedures. In her role at Invitae, McGraw is lead for data stewardship and data sharing. She co-founded and was the Chief Regulatory Officer of Ciitizen, a health technology company acquired by Invitae that works to enable patients to collect, manage, and share their medical information. Her previous experience includes serving as the Deputy Director of Health Information Privacy within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights, as the Acting Chief Privacy Officer for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, and as a partner with Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP. McGraw received her Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center and her Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

For more information on the committee, visit the HITAC website.

About Invitae
Invitae is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information simplified by digital technology. With accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making, Invitae gives individuals and their families powerful, personalized insights that could improve and extend their lives. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission: to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

To learn more, visit invitae.com and follow for updates on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @Invitae.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company's mission to increase access to and interoperability of consented patient health information. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the company's history of losses; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; security breaches, loss of data and other disruptions; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

