Every year when December rolls around, one thing that is on the top of investors’ wish lists is a Santa Rally. Due to a combination of high spirits, holiday spending and stock traders going on vacation, the idea is that stock prices should go up in the week leading to the Christmas holiday.

It’s not just a myth driven by wishful thinking. There are multiple data points suggesting that the Santa Rally is indeed a real phenomenon. For example, according to a GuruFocus study measuring the trading week preceding Christmas, the S&P 500 has had a Santa Rally in 17 out of the previous 26 years since 1994. In other words, while a Santa Rally is by no means guaranteed, there does seem to be a slight correlation between the holidays and stock market gains.

This begs the question: Can investors expect a Santa Rally this year? And what does a Santa Rally (or lack thereof) mean for the following year? Let’s take a look at history to see if we can find any correlations between the Santa Rally, the economy and broader investing returns.

What makes a Santa Rally?

No one is sure what exactly causes a Santa Rally. However, market analysts generally attribute the pattern to holiday optimism, retail spending, bonuses and tax considerations.

As we approach the holidays, investors may feel more optimistic about their chances for investing success in the new year. They may also receive holiday bonuses and decide to put that money toward their investments for eventual retirement. Lastly, near the end of the year is when tax loss harvesting begins, which is when an investor sells a losing position that they expect to continue declining in order to decrease their taxable capital gains or part of their ordinary income. They may then choose to reinvest the money from selling those positions into other stocks.

There are some years when these bullish factors do not prevail, though. GuruFocus identifies the following years as having negative returns for the trading week preceding Christmas since 1994: 1997, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Some of these pre-Christmas declines have been minor, but others have extended into the mid-to-high single-digits. The worst offender was 2018, when the S&P 500 declined 7.65% in the week before Christmas. This was even worse than the 4.01% decline in the week before Christmas of 2008.

The routs in 2008 and 2006 can be attributed to the financial crisis, while 2000 was likely from the bursting of the dot-com bubble. The market situation was not technically as bad in 2018, but the central bank’s readiness to raise interest rates combined with the trade war between the U.S. and China caused investors to panic.

Investors should also note that not everyone agrees on when the Santa Rally occurs. Some say the Santa Rally is the trading week ending Dec. 24 (or the trading day before that, if the markets are closed on Dec. 24 that particular year). However, others say it’s the last few trading days of December after Christmas, coupled with the first few trading days of January.

Data compiled by Stock Trader’s Almanac between 1950 and 2020 shows that a Santa Claus rally, as defined by the last five trading days of December and the first two trading days of January, has occurred in 57 times out of 70 years and has, on average, seen the S&P 500 go up by 1.3%.

Predicting the next year

Regardless of whether you measure it by the week before Christmas or the week after, the Santa Rally tends to be negligible in and of itself. Therefore, there does not seem to be any particular strong case for investing just to take advantage of a Santa Rally itself.

However, some investors believe December can set the tone for the next year in the stock market. Let’s take a look at history to see if this belief has any merit.

Based on the S&P 500’s annual historical returns (shown in the chart below), the Santa Rally as defined by the S&P 500’s returns in the trading week before Christmas had no correlation to the performance of the S&P 500 in the following year. In 11 out of the 26 years from 1994 to 2020, a gain or loss during the week preceding Christmas proved to be in the opposite direction of the following year’s S&P 500 performance.

Thus, it seems safe to say this is one aspect of the Santa Rally that truly qualifies as a myth. While certain characteristics of the holiday season may influence the market each December, the same cannot be said for the rest of the year; there are many other factors at play.

Is there a 'best month" to buy stocks?

Another talking point surrounding the Santa Rally is whether December is the best month to buy stocks on average due to the above-mentioned factors. If stocks frequently get a boost in December, could that make it the best month to buy?

According to a November 2022 historical study by Yardeni Research, from 1928 to the present, December has been the second-best month in terms of average percentage gains in the S&P 500, tied with April but coming in behind July.

Yardeni Research also notes than from 1928 through 2022, December has been the month where the highest number of S&P 500 stocks showed gains on average. Using this in combination with the above datapoint, it seems reasonable to assume that historically, the number of stocks posting gains in December has been countered by higher volume selling in a few specific stocks. This hypothesis would line up with tax loss harvesting, since more investors would likely be honing into underperforming stocks to sell.

Based on the historical monthly gains of the S&P 500, the best month to buy stocks from 2000 to 2020 was April, with an average increase of 2.4% (15 out of 20 years recorded positive index gains for April). October and November were also good with average gains of 1.17% and 1.08%, respectively.

However, these numbers vary from previous decades. In the period from 1980 to 2000, January, November and December had the best returns on average. The best months to buy stocks are only clear in hindsight.

Will we have a Santa Rally this year?

While the Santa Rally is a stock market phenomenon that does happen more often than not based on history, it is not very reliable, and it certainly does not have the power to predict what the next year will bring. The only reason why December might be considered a good month to buy stocks is because not investing that year-end bonus might mean you spend it on something else.

Thus, whether or not we get a Santa Rally this year still heavily depends on macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, even if there is a slight positive bias. The outlook does not seem too good with inflation still high and the Federal Reserve still raising interest rates. One thing to keep an eye on is retail spending over the holidays, as positive data from retail sales could propel retail stocks higher, and high inflation means retailers are likely to report good-looking data even if sales do not keep up with inflation.