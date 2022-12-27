Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT, Financial), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Cooper’s Hawk Restaurant property for $6.9 million. Cooper’s Hawk is a fine dining restaurant brand with over 60 locations concentrated in the Midwest, Florida and the Mid-Atlantic. The property is newly constructed and located in a highly trafficked corridor in Illinois and is under a long-term, triple net lease with approximately 16 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.6% cap rate on rent as of the closing and exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005817/en/