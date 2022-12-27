KKR to Acquire Bushu Pharmaceuticals

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (“Bushu Pharma” or the “Company”) today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR will acquire all shares in Bushu Pharma from BPEA EQT. Following the transaction’s completion, KKR aims to accelerate Bushu Pharma’s growth and further position the Company as a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) for the pharmaceuticals market in Japan and worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005856/en/

Founded in 1998, Bushu Pharma is a leading pure-play pharmaceutical CDMO based in Japan, which is the third-largest pharmaceutical market in the world. The Company is committed to producing, processing and delivering high-quality healthcare products to patients spanning categories including pharmaceuticals – such as oral solid dosages and injectables – and clinical trial materials. The Company additionally applies advanced quality control processes and supply chain management support for the inspection, packaging and distribution of pharmaceutical products. Bushu Pharma has Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP”) certifications globally, and manufacture products for worldwide end-markets, with a particular focus on Japan and Asian countries, such as China.

Following the transaction’s close, KKR plans to work alongside Bushu Pharma’s management team to expand into new and growing segments, such as injectables, invest in further capacity expansion and quality control, and explore organic and inorganic opportunities for growth to deliver more healthcare solutions to patients.

Hiro Hirano, Co-Head of Private Equity for KKR Asia Pacific and Chief Executive Officer of KKR Japan, said, “We are proud to invest in the growth and success of Bushu Pharma, a premier manufacturer for pharmaceutical businesses. We see significant demand for strategic and reliable solutions to address a range of challenges facing the global healthcare industry. By leveraging KKR’s deep experience in healthcare, tech, and supply chain solutions, we aim to help Bushu Pharma to further scale its best-in-class business and to drive growth and technical innovation that will ultimately benefit patients in Japan and around the world.”

Tadao Takano, Chief Operating Officer and President of Bushu Pharma, said, “Bushu Pharma is pleased to welcome KKR as a new shareholder able to advance our company’s mission to deliver high-quality pharmaceutical products and solutions to patients in Japan and around the world. KKR brings to Bushu Pharma its deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, its experience supporting global businesses in the sector, and its extensive investment experience in Japan. We look forward to working with the KKR team to pursue further growth opportunities, and thank BPEA EQT for their partnership with us these recent years.”

KKR is making its investment from one of KKR’s Asia-focused investment funds. The transaction is expected to be completed in Q1 2023, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions. Further details of the investment have not been disclosed.

About Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bushu Pharma was established in August 1998 as an independent pharmaceutical contract manufacturer. Bushu Pharma carries out pharmaceutical drug product contract manufacturing and packaging of clinical trials and commercial products in accordance with the latest GMP standards. Through the utilization of know-how and the latest industry information, Bushu Pharma prides itself in being able to offer added-value solutions to customers. For more information, visit www.bushu-pharma.com%2Fen%2F.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221219005856r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005856/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.