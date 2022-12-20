UPL RANKED NO.1 FOR SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE AMONGST ITS PEERS FOR THIRD YEAR RUNNING by Sustainalytics

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2022

  • UPL's 2022 score is an improvement of 8% over last year's index
  • UPL's ESG risk rating marks the best amongst global crop protection companies
  • UPL's overall management of material ESG issues ranked particularly strong by report

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL) (BSE: 512070) (LSE: UPLL) ('UPL') a global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, has been ranked the highest performing top-tier global crop protection company in Sustainalytics' 2022 ESG Risk Rating. This marks the third year in a row UPL has been ranked in this industry leadership position for overall sustainability performance by Sustainalytics.

UPL's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk score of 21.4 reflects the lowest ESG Risk amongst a peer group of global crop protection companies. UPL's ESG risk in Sustainalytics categories of Human Capital, Community Relations, Business Ethics, and Carbon Footprint were considered low or negligible. UPL's 2022 score, an 8% improvement on last year's index, follows significant year-on-year advancement in the Sustainalytics' rankings.

Jai Shroff, Global CEO, UPL Ltd., said, "We are proud that Sustainalytics has once again recognised the hard work UPL have been doing. At UPL, we have continued our commitment to Reimagining Sustainability in everything we do, working hand-in-hand with farmers, partners, and stakeholders to achieve this goal. I am convinced UPL have the most agile and performance-oriented culture to execute a transformational strategy across the globe, and to further our mission to support farmers and food systems alike."

Sustainalytics provides ESG research, ratings, and data to institutional investors and companies, and produces an annual report into the sustainability performance of companies working in a range of sectors. The criteria assessed by Sustainalytics includes UPL's successes in managing Corporate Governance, Community Relations, Business Ethics, and Carbon footprint.

For more information, please contact:

UPL
Reina Roets
Global Head of Marketing Communications
UPL Ltd.
[email protected]

Radhika Arora
Head of Investor Relations
UPL Ltd.
[email protected]

Notes to Editors:

About UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070, LSE: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $6bn. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg®, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works – open to fresh ideas, innovation, and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable. As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=IO69570&sd=2022-12-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upl-ranked-no1-for-sustainability-performance-amongst-its-peers-for-third-year-running-by-sustainalytics-301706811.html

SOURCE UPL

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO69570&Transmission_Id=202212200200PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO69570&DateId=20221220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.