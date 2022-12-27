TECO 2030 Signs Fuel Cell Stack Production Equipment Contract

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / TECO 2030 (OSE:TECO)(

OTCQX:TECFF, Financial), (ISIN:NO0010887516) signs contract with thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering GmbH for delivery of the first complete fuel cell stack production line at TECO 2030 Innovation Center in Narvik, Norway.thyssenkrupp%20production%20equipment.png

Picture text: Example of thyssenkrupp production equipment. Credit: thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering

The contract entails design, manufacturing and delivery of the equipment. Test-production of TECO 2030 fuel cell stacks will be completed at thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering's headquarter in Bremen, Germany. The equipment is validated and completed in Bremen before shipment to Narvik, which takes place Q1 2024. It will then be installed and commissioned in Narvik during Q1 and Q2 2024.

TECO 2030 Innovation Center will be the first Gigafactory in Europe for Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells and have an annual capacity of 120 MW production in 2024, increasing to 400 MW in 2025.

"Yet another milestone reached and we are moving closer to zero emission energy generation, as we have signed a contract for the delivery of a complete fuel cell stack production line at our facility in Narvik. Over the next year, the production line will be set up in Bremen, Germany and produce a limited amount of TECO 2030 PEM fuel cell stacks," says Tore Enger, Group CEO of TECO 2030 with a lot of enthusiasm. "This makes me feel proud and humble of all the strengths working together to realize zero emission energy generation for the shipping and heavy-duty industries," Enger adds.

"We are pleased to support our new partner TECO 2030 with our knowledge and long-standing expertise in fuel cell assembly and testing equipment and are proud to be part of TECO 2030's vision to realize an emission-free future for the shipping and heavy dutyindustries," says Michael Menneking, CEO of thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering.

Contact:

TECO 2030:
Tore Enger, Group CEO of TECO 2030
+47 920 83 800
[email protected]

thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering:
Michael Menneking, CEO of thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering GmbH
+49 421 6888 0
[email protected]

About TECO 2030:

Europe's first Giga production facility of hydrogen PEM fuel cell stacks and modules in Narvik, Norway. The production capacity will be built up through 2023 and early 2024, targeting an output capacity of 120 MW of fuel cells in 2024, 400 MW in 2025 and 1.6 GW in 2030.

TECO 2030 is a Norwegian based clean tech company developing zero-emission technology for the maritime and heavy industry. We are developing PEM hydrogen fuel cell stacks and PEM hydrogen fuel cell modules, that enable ships and other heavy-duty applications to become emissions-free. The company is listed on Euronext Growth on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker TECO and in New York, OTCQX under the ticker TECFF. TECO2030 is a spinoff from TECO Maritime Group, a group that has provided technology and services to the global shipping industry since 1994. For more information, please visit www.teco2030.no.

About thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering:

thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering is an internationally operating business unit of the Multi Tracks segment of thyssenkrupp AG. The company combines all activities in the field of powertrain, fuel cell and battery assembly with a major focus on the transformation towards electro-mobility. For its customers the company is a strong and reliable partner that optimizes their value chain and strengthens performance. Worldwide, thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering employs around 1,400 people in 10 countries.

SOURCE: TECO 2030 ASA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732442/TECO-2030-Signs-Fuel-Cell-Stack-Production-Equipment-Contract

img.ashx?id=732442

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.