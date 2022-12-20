HKEX Opens New York Office, Supporting Growing International Client Base

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2022

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Tuesday) the opening of its New York office, expanding the exchange group's international footprint and supporting its growing global client base.

Headed by Roger McAvoy, Managing Director and Head of Business Development, North America, the New York office will provide an on-the-ground dedicated team for HKEX's North American customers. The new office will promote HKEX's liquid primary and secondary cash markets, its exclusive connectivity with Mainland China's markets and its diverse suite of derivatives, which together constitute Asia Pacific's most comprehensive financial market ecosystem.

Hong Kong is Asia Pacific's leading international trading, investment and risk management centre, and having a physical presence in New York, the financial capital of North America and one of the great international cities of the world, will support HKEX's ongoing commitment to global connectivity.

In his new role, Mr McAvoy will continue to report to HKEX Co-Head of Sales and Marketing, Kevin Rideout.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said: "At HKEX, we are fully focused on supporting the growth ambitions of our customers around the globe, and I am therefore today delighted to announce the opening of our New York office. We look forward to deepening our relationships with investors, companies and risk managers across the region, connecting capital with opportunities and East with West. I am confident the office will play a vital role as we continue to build the vibrancy and attractiveness of our markets and our unique China Connect programmes."

Mr Aguzin added: "I am also delighted Roger will be leading our engagement in North America, having already done exemplary work in building our franchise in Southeast Asia over the past five years as head of our Singapore office. I have every confidence that he, together with the broader HKEX team, will be successful in supporting our global customers and driving new investors and companies to Hong Kong, the region's premier international financial centre."

Operating as HKEX (U.S.) LLC, the New York office will build out its team over the coming months, making it easier for HKEX to connect with investors, market participants and their intermediaries during their own working day and enabling the group to build stronger relationships with its regional clients. The new New York office will complement HKEX's existing international reach from its offices in Shanghai, Beijing, and Singapore.

HKEX is also continuing with its plans to open a European office. Further details will be announced in due course.

A biography of Roger McAvoy and more information about HKEX, please refer to the appendix.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is a publicly-traded company (HKEX Stock Code:388) and one of the world's leading global exchange groups, offering a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metals Exchange.

As a superconnector and gateway between East and West, HKEX facilitates the two-way flow of capital, ideas and dialogue between China and the rest of world, through its pioneering Connect schemes, increasingly diversified product ecosystem and its deep, liquid and international markets.

HKEX is a purpose-led organisation which, across its business and through the work of HKEX Foundation, seeks to connect, promote and progress its markets and the communities it supports for the prosperity of all.

www.hkexgroup.com

favicon.png?sn=HK70462&sd=2022-12-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hkex-opens-new-york-office-supporting-growing-international-client-base-301707021.html

SOURCE Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK70462&Transmission_Id=202212200447PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK70462&DateId=20221220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.