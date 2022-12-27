Americans love the thrill of the hunt, which rings true for holiday shoppers, according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of BJ’s Wholesale Club. The survey found that 65% of shoppers compare looking for the right gifts to hunting for treasure, with 52% claiming the hunt is just as fun as purchasing gift items for the season.

BJ’s 10 Days of HoliDeals has everything holiday treasure hunters need for their last-minute checklists including savings of up to 50% off toys, tech, small appliances and more, with incredible savings on hundreds of items in-club through 12/24. Members can also order online at BJs.com and select in-club+pickup to save even more time this holiday season.

“There’s an undeniable amount of excitement that is associated with holiday shopping,” said Rachael Vegas, Chief Merchandising Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “It goes beyond just getting a great deal. People seem to really enjoy the process of selecting a special gift for everyone on their list. There’s a sense of accomplishment that our members have once they find the item they’ve been searching for, and we are happy to deliver that ‘treasure hunt’ experience, at an excellent value to our members.”

The survey found that gaming consoles (31%) and video games (29%) topped the list of most difficult to find items among respondents this year.

BJ’s has members covered with those harder-to-find video games, at an unbeatable value, including:

Xbox Series S Console with Wireless Controller Bundle – $234.99 after $65 savings, now through 12/24, in-club while supplies last

– $234.99 after $65 savings, now through 12/24, in-club while supplies last Pacman 5 Games in 1 Countercade – $99.99 after $100 savings, now through 12/24, in-club while supplies last

– $99.99 after $100 savings, now through 12/24, in-club while supplies last Alpha Gaming Keyboard, Mouse, and Headset Bundle – $19.99 after $30 savings, now through 12/24, in-club while supplies last

Members can also shop for a wide assortment of children’s toys, with savings of up to $95 off in-club, including:

Berkley Jensen Riviera Doll House (exclusive to BJ’s) – $74.99 after $95 savings, now through 12/24, in-club while supplies last

– $74.99 after $95 savings, now through 12/24, in-club while supplies last Propel 15ft Trampoline – $259.99 after $70 savings, now through 12/24, in-club while supplies last

– $259.99 after $70 savings, now through 12/24, in-club while supplies last Marvel Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Series, 4 pack. – $19.99 after $15 savings, now through 12/25, in-club while supplies last

For those hunting for last-minute tech deals, members can find incredible value, with savings of up to $330 off tech, including:

HP 15.6” Touchscreen Laptop – $349.99 after $150 savings, now through 12/24, in-club while supplies last

– $349.99 after $150 savings, now through 12/24, in-club while supplies last TCL 65” 65S453 4K Roku Smart TV – $377.99 after $92 savings, now through 1/1, in-club while supplies last

– $377.99 after $92 savings, now through 1/1, in-club while supplies last Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch with Bonus Bands – $99.99 after $40 savings, now through 12/24, in-club while supplies last

