SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases, today announced that Dr. Jeremy Bender, chief executive officer, will present during the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.dayonebio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that believes when it comes to pediatric cancer, we can do better. We put kids first and are developing targeted therapies that deliver to their needs. Day One was founded to address a critical unmet need: the dire lack of therapeutic development in pediatric cancer. The Company’s name was inspired by “The Day One Talk” that physicians have with patients and their families about an initial cancer diagnosis and treatment plan. Day One aims to re-envision cancer drug development and redefine what’s possible for all people living with cancer—regardless of age—starting from Day One.

Day One partners with leading clinical oncologists, families, and scientists to identify, acquire, and develop important emerging cancer treatments. The Company’s lead product candidate, tovorafenib (DAY101), is an investigational, oral, brain-penetrant, highly-selective type II pan-RAF kinase inhibitor. The Company’s pipeline also includes pimasertib, an investigational, oral, highly-selective small molecule inhibitor of mitogen‐activated protein kinases 1 and 2 (MEK-1/-2). Day One is based in South San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.dayonebio.com or find the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

DAY ONE MEDIA
Laura Cooper, Head of Communications
[email protected]

DAY ONE INVESTORS
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]

