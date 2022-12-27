PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
|JE00B5TT1872
Issuer Name
|CENTAMIN PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
|UK
2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
|New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
|United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
VanEck Africa ETF
VanEck Egypt ETF
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|16-Dec-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
|19-Dec-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|9.62000
|0.000000
|9.62000
|1,156,450,880
10.014000
0.000000
10.014000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
JE00B5TT1872
111244970
9.62000
|Sub Total 8.A
111244970
9.62000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
0.003000
0.003000%
0.030000
0.030000%
0.38000
0.38000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
|Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held
|111,244,970 shares and 9.62% voting right
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|Open
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
|19-Dec-2022
13. Place Of Completion
|Tampa, FL, USA
