December 20, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B5TT1872



Issuer Name

CENTAMIN PLC



UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Van Eck Associates Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office VanEck Natural Resources ETF VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF VanEck Africa ETF VanEck Egypt ETF VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU) VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF VanEck Gold Miners ETF

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Dec-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Dec-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.62000 0.000000 9.62000 1,156,450,880

Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.014000 0.000000 10.014000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) JE00B5TT1872 111244970 9.62000 Sub Total 8.A 111244970 9.62000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1



8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Africa ETF

0.039000

0.039000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Egypt ETF

0.068000

0.068000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

5.18000

5.18000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

3.461000

3.461000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Natural Resources ETF

0.003000

0.003000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF

0.030000

0.030000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF

0.32000

0.32000%



Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

0.38000

0.38000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)

0.139000

0.139000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

Glass Lewis

The number and % of voting rights held

111,244,970 shares and 9.62% voting right

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Open

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

19-Dec-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Tampa, FL, USA

