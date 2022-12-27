VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, today announces that Chadwick White, who currently serves as the Company's Chief Innovation Officer, has replaced David Wood as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Chadwick White is well known globally as one of the top gluten-free formulators and founder of the successful Udi's Gluten-Free brand now owned by Con-Agra.

"I am excited to announce that I'll be stepping into a new role as Nepra's CEO. David and I have long shared the vision of Nepra's direction, and I have been, to an increasing degree, responsible for the direction Nepra is taking in the marketplace. This change optimizes the talents of our executive team and will no doubt lead to a greater measure of long-term success." Chadwick White, CEO, CIO.

The leadership change comes at an exciting time, as Nepra Foods is poised for continued fast growth following a successful IPO in September 2021. The funding from the IPO allowed Nepra to expand its infrastructure of highly qualified staff and production facilities, while also increasing inventory to meet the increased demand for its products. Chadwick White's name recognition and leadership across the specialty foods industry will enable Nepra Foods to continue to expand the business thru collaborations and partnerships with leading food manufacturing companies worldwide. The enthusiastic ability of Chadwick to communicate the vision of Nepra Foods to the shareholders and partners makes him ideally suited to lead the company forward.

The Company was founded in 2017 by Mr. White with the mission of combining cutting-edge ingredients with innovative formulations that would enable food producers to elevate the gluten-free industry to the next level of quality and nutrition.

Mr. Wood has been appointed as the Company's Chief Operating Officer after having stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective today. Mr. Wood will also continue his role as President of the Company.

"Since the IPO, the company has been innovating and expanding the breadth of unique products the company manufactures and distributes. Now that those new products are gaining acceptance in the market, my focus needs to be expanding the company's production capacity and profitability which aligns with my expertise." David Wood, President, COO.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods Inc is a publicly traded company with main offices in Centennial, Colorado. Founded in 2017, Nepra Foods operates as a vertically integrated healthy plant-based food and ingredient company. Nepra Foods' innovations are grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. The Company's products are allergen and gluten free, are offered to commercial food producers worldwide to produce next-generation products.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

1-844-566-1917

Chadwick White, CEO

[email protected]

(720)-729-8500

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances, or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/732431/Nepra-Foods-Appoints-Chadwick-White-as-CEO





