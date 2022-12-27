Williams Outpaces Industry Across Key Sustainability Rankings in 2022

22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Williams (NYSE: WMB) was once again recognized across several key rankings in 2022 – including CDP, Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), Sustainalytics and MSCI – for the company’s commitment to transparency and governance around climate change and other ESG topics. Williams was named for the third consecutive year to the DJSI North America index and for the second consecutive year to the DJSI World index.

CDP, another widely recognized disclosure and scoring process, gave Williams a ‘B’ score for its commitment to transparency around climate change. This ranking exceeds the oil and gas storage and transportation activity group average of ‘C’ as well as the North American regional average of ‘C’. Williams’ score signifies the company incorporates effective governance practices and is taking coordinated action on climate change. This is the third year Williams participated in the full disclosure and scoring process through the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire.

“These high ESG scores validate the emphasis Williams places on reducing emissions, maintaining strong corporate governance and preserving transparency with our customers, employees and shareholders,” said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer of Williams. “As we continue to meet growing demand for clean energy while at the same time achieving industry-leading emissions reductions, our employees are motivated more than ever to solve the challenges society faces today around energy security, affordability and climate change. Williams has the scale, the strategy and the impassioned workforce to drive significant change for our industry in the years ahead.”

Williams’ focus on sustainable performance ranked as follows in 2022:

  • Dow Jones Sustainability Index: Williams ranked number one in the oil and gas storage and transportation industry peer group in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and was included as a member of both the DJSI North America as well as DJSI World indices.
  • CDP Climate Change Questionnaire: Received a ‘B’ score, better than industry average of ‘C‘ and North America regional average of ‘C’
  • Sustainalytics: Williams ranks in the top 10% in the Refiners and Pipelines industry group, reflecting strong management of material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues as of December 15, 2022.
  • MSCI: Williams maintained a BBB rating, illustrating its ongoing emphasis on ESG developments, as of December 15, 2022.

To read the company’s latest Sustainability Report, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams.com%2Fsustainability%2F

About Williams

As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams (NYSE: WMB) will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, next generation gas and other innovations at www.williams.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005793/en/

