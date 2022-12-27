Physitrack Plc Announces the Appointment of New Board Member

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Physitrack (

STO:PTRK, Financial) Physitrack Plc today announces the appointment of Mrs Anne-Sophie d'Andlau to the board of directors as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately. Mrs d'Andlau has also been appointed as a member of Physitrack Plc's nomination and audit committees.

Anne-Sophie d'Andlau is the co-founder of CIAM, a corporate events-focused investment management firm that takes an active approach to equity-based investment strategies. Prior to co-founding CIAM, Anne-Sophie was the Head of Event Driven Strategies at Systeia Capital Management in Paris 2001-2008. Prior to that, Anne-Sophie spent six years with PwC in Paris and New York focused on audit, due diligence and M&A advisory. She has a degree in Corporate Finance from NEOMA Business School.

Elaine Sullivan, Chair of the Physitrack Plc Board, comments: "We are excited about Anne-Sophie joining our board at a time where we are rapidly accelerating Physitrack's global expansion and international investor exposure. Anne-Sophie joins us armed with an extensive playbook of hands-on listed company M&A and corporate events experience, an international network of investors as well as a deep focus on ESG, which have been a staple of her investment efforts since she co-founded her own investment firm in 2009."

Anne-Sophie d'Andlau comments: "I am very proud to join the Physitrack Group as an independent Director at a time where the company is rapidly growing its global footprint in Wellness and Lifecare. Physitrack's track record in organic and M&A-led business building that has been achieved in combination with stellar, profitable growth has been very exciting to follow, and I look forward to supporting Physitrack as it further establishes itself as a globally renowned, sustainability-focused investment opportunity in Digital Health."

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Adam Nilsson, investor and media contact, Physitrack
+46 (0) 707 46 44 21
[email protected]
[email protected]

About Physitrack PLC
Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company with the mission to Elevate the World's Wellbeing.

The company has two business lines:
1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based software platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.
2. Virtual-first wellness and care provision powered by the Champion Health technology platform and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/.

