Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Newly created role will have responsibility for commercial efforts in Europe, Middle East and Canada

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced the appointment of Chantal Friebertshäuser as Senior Vice President, Commercial, Europe, Middle East and Canada effective January 1, 2023. Ms. Friebertshäuser will be responsible for commercial efforts in Europe, Middle East and Canada, reporting to Arpa Garay, Moderna's Chief Commercial Officer.

"Chantal has extensive experience in leading global teams and scaling commercial organizations regionally," said Arpa Garay, Moderna's Chief Commercial Officer. "Her insights, drive and commitment to patients will be instrumental as we enter new markets and advance our platform-based approach to medicine. Having worked with her previously, I know first-hand that she will be a terrific addition to the organization."

Ms. Friebertshäuser joins Moderna from Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), where she served in a variety of in-market and global commercial leadership roles across 15 years, including her most recent position of Human Health Senior Vice President and Managing Director at MSD Germany. In this role, Ms. Friebertshäuser was responsible for the company's Human Health Organization and also led the MSD Country Council which convened leaders from the organization's Human Health, Animal Health, Research and Manufacturing sites. Other prior roles include German Business Unit Leader, Global Market Access Leader, Managing Director of Austria and Global Commercial Lead for the company's HPV vaccine franchise. Prior to MSD, Ms. Friebertshäuser spent 10 years in various roles at Eli Lilly.

"Over the course of my career, I've always had a deep passion for bringing forward business solutions that improve lives, while also building diverse teams unified by a common, impactful mission," said Ms. Friebertshäuser. "I am thrilled to join Moderna and the mission to transform medicine - and the world - through the promise of mRNA and look forward to expanding its presence in Europe, Middle-East and Canada."

Ms. Friebertshäuser holds a Master of Arts in International Business from the School of Business ESC in Rennes, France. She will be based in Switzerland.

About Moderna

In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past eight years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: the hiring of Chantal Friebertshäuser as Senior Vice President, Commercial, Europe, Middle East and Canada for Moderna. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, each filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

