Paratek Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jeffrey Stein as Lead Independent Director of the Board

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (

PRTK, Financial) today announced that the Company’s independent directors of the Board have appointed Jeffrey Stein, PhD as its first Lead Independent Director, effective December 8, 2022.

Dr. Stein was selected unanimously by the independent directors of the Board, in recognition of his extensive leadership experience, in-depth knowledge of Paratek and the business of the anti-infective industry, strong financial and operational track record, and demonstrated independent judgment, integrity and commitment to the role. Having served as a director of Paratek since its emergence as a public company in 2014, Dr. Stein has broad experience, including as current President, CEO and Director of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. since 2014, and previously CEO of Truis Therapeutics, Inc. from 2007, until its acquisition by Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2013. As lead independent director, Dr. Stein will assume all the duties and responsibilities of the position, including presiding over executive sessions of independent directors, being an externally facing independent director, and coordinating with Michael F. Bigham, Executive Chairman in overall governance and Board matters.

“Today’s announcement reflects a thoughtful and deliberate process by the independent directors of the Board who strongly believe that Dr. Stein’s experience and abilities make him particularly qualified to serve in the capacity of Lead Independent Director. This newly created role represents best practices for a public company like Paratek at its stage of development,” said Mr. Bigham.

Evan Loh, M.D., Paratek chief executive officer noted, “Jeff is a proven leader and brings to this new role integrity, deep domain expertise, and critical thinking with a collaborative approach.”

“I am honored to be selected by my colleagues for this new role. I look forward to serving in my expanded capacity,” said Dr. Stein.

Dr. Stein will continue to serve as Chair of the Board’s Compensation Committee and member of the Audit Committee.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.

The company's lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the United States for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

Paratek is also conducting a Phase 2b study with NUZYRA in a rare disease, non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease, caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex. Paratek estimates this opportunity represents a potential $1 billion addressable market in the United States.

In 2019, Paratek was awarded a contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), now valued at up to $304 million, to support the development and U.S.-based manufacturing of NUZYRA for pulmonary anthrax.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]
Phone: 617-430-7578

Media:
Christine Fanelle
Scient PR
[email protected]
Phone: 215-595-5211

ti?nf=ODcxNjcxNCM1MzE5NzQyIzIwMjg2ODQ=
Paratek-Pharmaceuticals.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.