Booth to feature “smart” remote patient monitoring capabilities being developed for future versions of the company’s novel Optejet® drug delivery technology



Company to occupy booth 8311

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. ( EYEN), a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in connection with its own drug-device therapeutic programs for mydriasis, presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that the company will participate at the 2023 International Consumer Electronics Show, which is being held January 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company’s booth will feature digital aspects of Eyenovia’s proprietary ophthalmic topical drug delivery technology. With its incorporated smart technology, the Optejet® may enable the transmission of real-time product use data, which could then be incorporated into apps intended to provide patients and caregivers reminders and ongoing support, potentially leading to improved long-term ophthalmic outcomes. In the future, the Optejet® might also provide doctors with data showing product usage patterns, enabling identification of issues in treatment adherence that could be addressed in real time in a way that is not possible today with traditional eye drops. Eyenovia’s development programs incorporating these digital designs will be core to the company’s future plans for topical drug delivery products and partnerships.

“Every year, ‘Health and Wellness,’ and specifically ‘Digital Health,’ occupy a larger presence at the annual CES show, and we are very eager to showcase our proprietary drug delivery technology at what is widely considered the bellwether electronics show of the year,” stated Michael Rowe, Chief Executive Officer of Eyenovia. “Our unique movie theatre-themed booth, ‘See the Future,’ has an eye-catching retro look that juxtaposes the old versus the new – conventional eye drops versus the future of ophthalmic delivery devices. There is nothing like the Optejet® currently available, and with this technology we believe we can change the paradigm in topical ophthalmic drug delivery.”

Optejet® has not been approved, cleared, or licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any use, and it is not commercially available in the United States.

Eyenovia can be found at booth #8311.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. ( EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAPTM) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions, including estimated market opportunities for our product candidates and platform technology. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: risks of our clinical trials, including, but not limited to, the costs, design, initiation and enrollment (which could still be adversely impacted by COVID-19 and resulting social distancing), timing, progress and results of such trials; the timing of, and our ability to submit applications for, obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals for our product candidates; the potential impacts of COVID-19 on our supply chain; the potential advantages of our product candidates and platform technology; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our product candidates; our estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for our product candidates; reliance on third parties to develop and commercialize our product candidates; the ability of us and our partners to timely develop, implement and maintain manufacturing, commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategies for our product candidates; intellectual property risks; changes in legal, regulatory and legislative environments in the markets in which we operate and the impact of these changes on our ability to obtain regulatory approval for our products; and our competitive position. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Eyenovia does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

