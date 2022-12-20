Norfolk Southern Survey: Sustainability a significant factor in car purchases

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2022

Nearly 9 in 10 consumers research a brand's sustainability initiatives before buying; more than two-thirds believe rail is the most sustainable method for transporting cars

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today unveiled the results of its first-ever Automotive Buyer Benchmark, a look into the decision-making processes of consumers who are, or will soon be, searching for a new vehicle. The findings underscored the importance car buyers place on automotive supply chain sustainability.

SOCIAL_MEDIA_Trains_v__Truck__wide__Automotive_Buyer_Benchmark_Survey.jpg

"The race to perfect sustainable auto manufacturing and transportation is on – and the Automotive Buyer Benchmark makes it clear that consumers are watching how car brands approach these processes intently," said Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins. "Consumers are motivated and demonstrating highly-intensive research habits, working to understand the way auto parts and finished vehicles are transported from the factory to the dealership."

Eighty-eight percent of respondents research a manufacturer's sustainability initiatives, such as how they minimize waste and environmental impact, before purchasing a vehicle. More than two-thirds (69%) said they would choose one car brand over another if it had obtained a sustainability certification for its manufacturing and transportation processes.

When asked specifically about the transportation process, 68% said it is important that automotive manufacturers use the most sustainable methods possible when delivering finished vehicles. Rail was respondents' preferred option, with 69% saying they believe trains are the most sustainable method for transporting a vehicle from the manufacturer to the dealership.

"Our survey further underscores consumers are expecting brands to focus on sustainable manufacturing processes while also taking steps to decarbonize their supply chains," said Norfolk Southern Vice President Intermodal and Automotive Shawn Tureman. "Norfolk Southern is ready to help our customers meet this moment by offering them the ability to tap into the most sustainable way to move freight over land – rail."

"We will continue working to helping serve our customers by offering them a supply chain option that drives their business and their sustainability goals forward," said

Group Vice President Automotive Marketing and Sales D'Andrae Larry.

For the Automotive Buyer Benchmark's complete findings, visit this link.

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

Norfolk_Southern_Corporation_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH70166&sd=2022-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-survey-sustainability-a-significant-factor-in-car-purchases-301706783.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH70166&Transmission_Id=202212200700PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH70166&DateId=20221220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.