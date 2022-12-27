GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR), a provider of reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, announced that Dr. Reuel Ocho has been appointed head of the company’s special projects division.



A seasoned technology executive, Dr. Ocho has delivered strategic and executive IT-related services to a number of high-profile public, private and governmental organizations in Europe and the Caribbean over the past 19 years. Prior to joining Oxbridge, Dr. Ocho was the Chief Technology Officer for the Cayman Islands Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce.

Dr. Ocho is a digital innovation, digital transformation and blockchain technology strategy subject matter expert with professional leadership and management experience delivering cutting-edge digital platforms, products, and strategic solutions for organizations in both regulated and non-regulated environments. He has extensive technical expertise and has experience formulating focused and detailed digital innovation strategies and corresponding implementation programs for organizations, delivering digital solutions, and managing high-performing multidisciplinary teams. He also holds expertise and experience in machine learning/artificial intelligence, IT strategy and operations, software development, solutions architecture, data architecture, enterprise architecture, enterprise agile methods and cloud technology.

Dr. Ocho earned a Ph.D. in Information Systems from the London School of Economics (LSE), an MSc. in Advanced Software Engineering with Distinction from King's College London, and a BSc. in Computer Science from Andrews University.

‘’We welcome Dr. Ocho to the team and look forward to maximizing his subject matter knowledge of digitization, blockchain and compliance, which will in turn propel the company through its next chapter as we head towards our 10-year anniversary in 2023,” commented Oxbridge Re Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Madhu.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re (www.oxbridgere.com) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge Re’s licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge RE NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts and it makes investments that can contribute to the growth of capital and surplus in its licensed reinsurance subsidiaries over time. The company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols “OXBR” and “OXBRW,” respectively.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

345-749-7570

[email protected]