NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that nine clients achieved a cumulative $81 million in total Medicare savings in 2021 in the Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). The clients leveraged NextGen%26reg%3B+Population+Health to improve quality performance and achieve value-based care financial objectives. These results represent growth over 2020 total Medicare savings of $61 million. Each year, 141,000 beneficiaries were served by NextGen Healthcare clients.

In 2021, the latest year for which data is available, ACO clients in the Medicare Shared Savings Program utilizing NextGen Population Health achieved the following results:

  • 89% Generated Shared Savings
  • 100% of Clients Avoided Losses
  • $81 Million in Total Medicare Savings
  • $41 Million in Shared Savings
  • $24.86 Average Shared Savings Per Member Per Month
  • 90.8% Average Quality Score

“The power of harnessing data to provide actionable insights and better outcomes is unmistakable – both from a care quality and a financial perspective,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer at NextGen Healthcare. “These results demonstrate that our clients are utilizing NextGen Population Health solutions to generate significant savings through their participation in Medicare Shared Savings Program ACOs and other value-based care models.”

One NextGen Healthcare client with demonstrated success is Bridges+Health+Partners. The Pittsburgh-based joint venture between Butler Health System, Excela Health, St. Clair Hospital, and Washington Health System has recorded significant savings for four consecutive years, including $29.5 million total Medicare savings in 2021, bringing its cumulative savings since 2018 to $59.5 million. Bridges comprises a large network of 1,100 physicians who use over 20 different electronic health record (EHR) systems. NextGen Population Health aggregates patient data from multiple sources and through powerful analytics, the solution drives meaningful insights across clinical, financial, and administrative data – regardless of EHR platform.

“Bridges Health Partners remains committed to providing Medicare beneficiaries with high-quality, cost-effective care. NextGen Healthcare shares that vision and its Population Health tool is helping us to do that more efficiently,” said Bridges Health Partners President and CMO Dr. Rob Zimmerman. “Our collaborative and innovative care delivery model benefits more than 29,000 Medicare beneficiaries annually. Combining a high-touch, patient-centered approach driven by data helps Bridges achieve better healthcare outcomes for our patients.”

Click+here to learn more about the benefits of value-based care with NextGen Healthcare.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Bridges Health Partners

Four independent nonprofit health systems in the Pittsburgh metropolitan markets and surrounding communities, including Butler Health System, Excela Health, St. Clair Health and Washington Health System, are the founding members of Bridges Health Partners. Each founding member, along with Bridges participating physicians, are committed to transforming how healthcare services are delivered by implementing an integrated, regional network of care. The Bridges Health Partners network comprises eight hospital campuses with over 1,450 licensed beds, nearly 1,100 affiliated physicians with a network of primary care and specialty practice sites, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, imaging and diagnostic centers, skilled nursing, home health, and hospice care. To learn more about Bridges Health Partners, visit bridgeshealthpartners.org.

