9 minutes ago
As part of its ongoing commitment to effective environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices, Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) today announced the results of its 2022 Getty Gives campaign.

Getty Gives was launched in June 2022 to provide our team with a formal program to support causes dear to us and the communities in which we live and work. Getty Gives includes corporate donations to charitable organizations selected by our employees, company matching for employee charitable donations, and additional paid time off for employee volunteer opportunities.

“We are grateful for the many organizations supporting noble causes around the world, and for the thoughtfulness and generosity of our Getty colleagues,” stated Christopher J. Constant, Getty’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “It’s an honor to support these organizations and do our part to contribute to their efforts through charitable donations and volunteering.”

The following two organizations each received $10,000 corporate donations from Getty Realty in 2022:

  • NACS Foundation. The NACS Foundation unifies and builds on NACS members’ philanthropic priorities, amplifying the industry’s power to positively impact the lives of individuals and families of all ages, in neighborhoods of all sizes, across America and beyond. The NACS Foundation has developed five signature industry-wide programs through collaboration with members, partners, and funders, including: (i) supporting healthy children and families fighting childhood diseases, (ii) supporting first responders and funding disaster relief, (iii) investing in education and career opportunities for future leaders, (iv) fighting hunger and food insecurity, and (v) doing our part to keep our towns and communities beautiful.

For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.conveniencecares.org%2F

  • SCO Family of Services. SCO Family of Services delivers vital human services to children, families, adults, and the community to provide them with the necessary tools to achieve success. With 84 programs serving 60,000 New Yorkers each year, SCO Family of Services helps New Yorkers build a strong foundation for the future by getting young children off to a good start, launching youth into adulthood, stabilizing and strengthening families, and unlocking potential for children and adults with special needs. SCO Family of Services has provided vital human services throughout New York City and Long Island for 125 years.

For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fsco.org%2F

In addition, Getty Realty matched more than $5,000 in contributions made by our team members to twelve different charitable organizations serving a wide range of causes.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included 1,021 freestanding properties located in 38 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

