CrowdStrike Named a Leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Frost Radar™: Global Cyber Threat Intelligence

8 minutes ago
CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost+Radar%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E%3A+Global+Cyber+Threat+Intelligence%2C+2022 report. Frost & Sullivan states that CrowdStrike’s “market share is above 15%” with “remarkable growth rates.”

As a pioneer in adversary attribution, CrowdStrike’s threat intelligence is a foundational piece of the CrowdStrike+Falcon platform that powers the product portfolio, enabling customers to receive the benefits of comprehensive threat intelligence without deploying new infrastructure and allowing organizations of all sizes to recognize immediate time to value. According to Frost & Sullivan, CrowdStrike delivers intelligence with “high levels of accuracy, effectiveness and timeliness.”

CrowdStrike’s industry-leading threat intelligence is uniquely positioned to help organizations achieve three critical outcomes:

  • Automated, actionable intelligence: Enablingsecurity teams to be faster and more accurately detect, investigate and respond to attacks reaching their environment.
  • Visibility into active external threats: Enabling security teams to proactively take action against threats, such as leaked credentials, domain abuse or zero-day exploits, before they disrupt an organization.
  • Exposure into emerging threat campaigns, adversaries and tactics through trusted reporting and research: Enabling security teamsto adjust their security strategy and allowing organizations to move from a reactive to a predictive, proactive approach and improve ROI of existing security investments.

“Frost & Sullivan’s recognition of CrowdStrike as a global leader in cyber threat intelligence validates our innovation and market strategy. With vast telemetry and high-fidelity threat data that powers the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, we deliver threat intelligence that is truly unique, actionable, relevant and timely. Our ‘threat intelligence for everyone’ principle has proven to be successful and is the reason why CrowdStrike stands in a class of its own, as evidenced by our leadership in the Frost Radar,” said Adam Meyers, senior vice president, intelligence at CrowdStrike.

While CrowdStrike’s glowing customer+validation speaks for itself, Frost & Sullivan recognizes CrowdStrike’s determination to continuously bring innovation to organizations of all sizes, industries and maturities. Recently, CrowdStrike announced it has integrated External Attack Surface Management (EASM) technology with its industry-leading Threat Intelligence product suite to provide organizations with enhanced adversary intelligence.

“While CrowdStrike currently offers a wide variety of security solutions to protect customers against the most advanced threats, the company’s beginnings are closely linked to threat intelligence. CrowdStrike believes that threat intelligence is foundational to building effective cyber defenses for organizations of all sizes and skill levels. This is part of the company’s DNA. Unlike most other vendors on the Frost Radar, CrowdStrike can leverage client threat telemetry from deployments of its endpoint solution. CrowdStrike’s strategy addresses the needs of the most basic customers that are implementing CTI for the first time, and the more strategic requirements of advanced organizations and government entities,” said Jarad Carleton, global research director at Frost & Sullivan.

  • For more information about Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Frost Radar™: Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market report, please visit the CrowdStrike+website and the blog.
  • For more information on CrowdStrike’s Threat Intelligence product suite, please visit the CrowdStrike+website.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

© 2022 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

