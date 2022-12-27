VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Health Canada has approved Zimed® PF (Bimatoprost 0.03%) for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angled glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Affecting more than 700,000 people in Canada, glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness in North America.



Zimed® PF is the first prostaglandin analog (PGA) that is preservative free and offered in an easy-to-use multi-dose bottle in Canada. PGAs are commonly prescribed first-line to reduce IOP. The vast majority of medications currently available include preservatives such as Benzalkonium Chloride (BAK). Chronic exposure to BAK has been found to increase the likelihood of experiencing Ocular Surface Disease (OSD) and reduce patient adherence.

“We have heard from the eyecare professionals that there is a need for preservative-free alternatives,” says Grant Larsen, CCO of Aequus Pharma. “The PGA market continues to grow year-over-year and we are excited to provide a new option for Canadian health care providers and their patients.”

Zimed PF is contained in a unique multi-dose bottle that leverages a unidirectional valve and air filter technology to eliminates the need for a preservatives. In addition, this packaging format significantly reduces the amount of plastic used compared to single-use alternatives.

“Medicom is excited by this news and looks forward to launching Zimed® PF in the Canadian market with Aequus,” says Simon Martin, CEO of Medicom. “Globally we have seen the strong uptake for Zimed® PF and pleased it will soon be available to Canadian patients.”

Doug Janzen, CEO of Aequus Pharma said, “We want to thank Medicom for their support through the approval process with Health Canada. This is our third product we’ve brought to Canada in this partnership. We look forward to launching Zimed® PF in 2023 and providing Canadians with more treatment options.”

ABOUT AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS , AQSZF ) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its sales and marketing efforts to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and optometry. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license, remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “potential” and similar expressions. Forward- looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as the factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements used herein include but are not limited to statements relating to: the implementation of our business model and strategic plans; launch and access to insurance reimbursement for Zimed® PF and anticipated timing contemplated herein, if at all; anticipated or projected growth trends and access to government reimbursement, by province into the future; and the Company’s ability to secure potential partners to further grow our product portfolio. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Aequus, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making the forward looking statements included in this release, the Company has made various material assumptions, including, but not limited to: obtaining regulatory approvals; general business and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully out license or sell its current products and in-license new products; the assumption that the Company’s current good relationships with third parties will be maintained; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company’s competitors; the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Company’s operations; and the Company’s ability to protect patents and proprietary rights. In evaluating forward looking statements, current and prospective shareholders should specifically consider various factors set out herein and under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated June 30, 2022, a copy of which is available on Aequus’ profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, and as otherwise disclosed from time to time on Aequus’ SEDAR profile. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties, or a risk that is not currently known to us materialize, or should assumptions underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact Information:

Aequus Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 604-336-7906



