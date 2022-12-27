NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”) ( LNTH), a company committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease, today announced the closing of the strategic collaboration agreements previously announced on November 14, 2022 between Lantheus and POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a company accelerating the discovery, development and global access to life-changing radiopharmaceuticals. Closing of the agreements was subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act.

