SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Telluride Natural Stone, a wholesale distributor of hardscapes products and landscape supplies with one location in the greater Phoenix, Arizona market.

“Since 2009, Telluride Natural Stone has built an excellent reputation with its knowledgeable team, superior customer service and quality products,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. “The addition of the Telluride team will expand our hardscapes offering in the growing Phoenix market. We are excited to welcome them to the SiteOne family and work together to deliver even more value to our combined customers.”

“We are honored and excited to join SiteOne,” said Chaim Avraham, owner of Telluride Natural Stone. “Telluride’s proprietary products will enhance SiteOne’s competitive position in the vast hardscape and natural stone veneer markets. Our talented and dedicated associates are our most valued resource. As part of the SiteOne family, we are confident that they will be able to grow their careers and contribute to our shared success.”

This is the 15th acquisition in 2022 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.siteone.com%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005124/en/