Ecolab, Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, today announced it has been recognized for climate and water leadership by CDP and named to the Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices. The distinguished recognitions further demonstrate Ecolab’s sustainability leadership.

Ecolab received leadership-level rankings from CDP, earning an A- ranking for both climate and water security. This marks the fourth consecutive year of being recognized by CDP for water security and second consecutive year for climate. It’s Ecolab’s third consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and eighth consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index.

“Taking action on sustainability, climate and water not only protects our planet but also drives profitable growth,” said Christophe Beck, Chairman and CEO of Ecolab. “We are proud to be recognized again by CDP and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and look forward to continuing to show how operating sustainably accelerates growth and delivers substantive value while making the world a better place.”

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the leading standard for corporate environmental transparency. Ecolab rose to the leadership level for water and climate amid record-level participation and evaluation of nearly 15,000 companies scored for their environmental disclosure.

The DJSI World Index comprises global sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment and represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. Out of more than 13,800 participating companies, Ecolab is one of 332 companies across all sectors and one of 10 in the chemical sector named to the World Index.

Ecolab is committed to protecting people and the resources vital to life. The company’s ambitious 2030 Impact Goals and its progress to-date demonstrate how Ecolab is working to support a safe and healthy world with enough resources for all.

For more information on Ecolab’s 2030 Impact Goals and progress, visit www.ecolab.com%2Fcorporate-responsibility%2F2030-Impact-Goals. For more information on Ecolab’s commitments to sustainability, visit www.ecolab.com%2Fcorporate-responsibility. For more information on CDP’s 2022 rankings, visit www.cdp.net%2Fen%2Fcompanies%2Fcompanies-scores. For more information on the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, visit www.spglobal.com%2Fspdji.

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL, Financial) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet, and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world.

