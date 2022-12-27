Wheels, a Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) company, today is announcing that it will launch pre-orders for their latest vehicle on Thursday 22nd of December at 12PM ET, the first time any of their unique devices have been available for private ownership. Named Wheels One, it features industry leading technology and capabilities and will begin to ship to customers by the end of Q2 2023.

Wheels is a last-mile, shared electric mobility platform whose seated form factor changes the landscape in dockless mobility. In addition to being seated, Wheels devices have a low center of gravity and 14-inch wheels to help navigate uneven pavement surfaces. Wheels has launched a first-of-its-kind integrated helmet system that can give riders physical access to a shareable helmet with every ride they take. Wheels is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. Learn more at www.takewheels.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Building on Wheels’ success with their original device which changes how communities and businesses approached micro-mobility, Wheels One features the same easy to use patented sit-down scooter form factor while increasing its safety and interactive features. This new device will include a 30% more powerful motor which will allow for the ability to maintain performance on includes up to six degrees. Furthermore, the Wheels One possesses a Lidar which allows the device to detect approaching traffic from the rear of the vehicle leading to safer rides. With larger brake discs and pads, it features a one piece chassis design that is strong and durable with IP56 waterproofing to withstand even the heaviest rain in all directions. An expansion port allows for accessories to complement the rider for their needs and theft prevention is built right into the device.

“Changing the car culture we live in requires changing habits and the vehicles that commuters have access to,” said Helbiz CEO Salvatore Palella. “We have focused our business on rental micro-mobility to help create the sustainable future we require and by opening up Wheels’ fantastic device to personal ownership, we are taking the next step at that future. Wheels One is easy to ride, with a long range and the ability to adapt to many different environments and demographics.”

Wheels One will cost $1699 + VAT at launch and $100 at pre-order. Customers looking to pre-order can visit this website which will be live from Thursday 22nd of December: helbiz.com%2Fwheelsone

About Wheels

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

