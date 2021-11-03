Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings Gives Back to its Local Communities with 48 Fundraisers in December

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022

Miami Event Benefits Lotus House, Nation's Largest Shelter for Women & Children

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BFI" or the "Company"), owner of one of the nation's leading fast-casual "better burger" dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the high-quality, casual dining pizza brand under the name Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings ("Anthony's"), hosted a blind pizza and wine tasting in its Coral Gables location to celebrate the 2022 holiday season. All proceeds from the evening went to Miami's Lotus House, the largest shelter for women and children in the country.

Anthonys_Coal_Fire_BurgerFi_International.jpg

"Giving back to the communities we serve is part of our ethos," says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi International Inc. "There are so many people in our own backyard that do not know where they are sleeping tonight, and partnering with Miami's Lotus House is the perfect organization to ensure the most vulnerable members of our community receive the help they need."

More than half a million Americans experience homelessness and over 34 million are food insecure. Positive change begins when community members stand together and overcome the adversities life throws at them. The Lotus House fundraiser is one of 48 charity events Anthony's will join this month, to benefit the communities they serve. According to Sternberg, giving back has always been a huge part of Anthony's core. In fact, the brand has given more than $350,000 worth of donations in the last two years, helping more than 500 hundred organizations that are fighting homelessness, hunger and poverty, as well as advancing education initiatives.

"It is our duty to uplift people when they feel like they have been defeated by life," says Ian Baines, Chief Executive Officer at BurgerFi International Inc. "This holiday season we are continuing our efforts to help the communities that have contributed to our success. However, partnering with The Lotus House feels a bit more special because it's an organization based where Anthony's started."

The pizza and wine tasting took place Sunday, December 18, where 50 guests were treated to a wide variety of pizzas and wine pairings, guided by a sommelier. All proceeds benefited Lotus House, which provides a safe haven to more than 500 women and children daily and more than 1,550 annually, giving these vulnerable families the time and tools for a second chance at life.

For more information about BurgerFi International Inc. visit www.burgerfi.com and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings visit www.acfp.com. To learn more about Anthony's giveback events visit https://acfp.com/fundraising.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a leading multi-brand restaurant company that develops, markets, and acquires fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurant concepts around the world, including corporate-owned stores and franchises. BurgerFi is among the nation's leading better burger concepts with 117 BurgerFi restaurants (92 franchised and 25 corporate-owned). As of October 3, 2022, BurgerFi is the owner and franchisor of the two following brands with a combined 178 locations.

BurgerFi. BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year and included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. In 2021, Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants, and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Anthony's. Anthony's was acquired by BurgerFi on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wing brand that operates 61 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations, as of October 3, 2022. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony's was named "The Best Pizza Chain in America" by USA Today's Great American Bites and "Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain" by Mashed in 2021. To learn more about Anthony's, please visit www.acfp.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

Anthonys_Coal_FiredPizzaWings_BurgerFiInternational.jpg

favicon.png?sn=FL69721&sd=2022-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthonys-coal-fired-pizza--wings-gives-back-to-its-local-communities-with-48-fundraisers-in-december-301706526.html

SOURCE BurgerFi International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL69721&Transmission_Id=202212200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL69721&DateId=20221220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.