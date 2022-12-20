Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $25 Million Growth Capital To RxAnte, Inc.

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2022

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN, TRINL), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced a $25 million facility to support the growth of RxAnte Inc., a leading pharmacy care management business. $15 million was drawn under the facility, and RxAnte has the option to draw an additional $10 million, subject to the conditions under the agreement.

Trinity_Capital_v1_Logo.jpg

RxAnte improves prescription drug use for regional and national health plans covering over 30 million lives. The company uses patented analytic technology and targeted clinical services to lower costs, improve quality scores, and enhance member experience.

The team at RxAnte expects to use investment proceeds for scaling operations to support accelerating growth, particularly for the company's value-based pharmacy service aimed at medically complex and vulnerable Medicare beneficiaries. The service has proven to reduce hospitalizations and total cost of care and will continue to expand nationwide in 2023.

"We are proud to partner with the RxAnte team," said Rob Lake, Managing Director, Life Sciences of Trinity. "Their innovative approach to value-based care in the pharmacy space is serving an unmet need, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth."

Corbin Director, Chief Financial Officer of RxAnte, said, "Trinity has been a great and collaborative financial partner that provided a tailored solution for RxAnte's growth capital needs."

"We are delighted to have Trinity as a financial partner," added Josh Benner, Chief Executive Officer of RxAnte. "This capital enables us to continue our pioneering work with health plans to bring down the $528 billion annual cost of under-use, over-use, and misuse of prescription drugs."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity (Nasdaq: TRIN and TRINL), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans, equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth-stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

About RxAnte, Inc.

From its founding in 2011, RxAnte's mission has been exceedingly simple: Get more from medicines. Today, we are the leading provider of predictive analytics and targeted clinical programs that improve medication prescribing and adherence. With over 30 million lives under management, our patented solutions for health plans and value-based providers are proven to improve quality scores and lower costs by improving prescription drug use. A key component of RxAnte's offering is its Mosaic Pharmacy Service, which provides value-based, in-home pharmacy services to medically complex and vulnerable seniors. Mosaic directly improves prescribing, adherence, and drug therapy outcomes for patients under our care with the objective of improving quality and lowering total cost of care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trinity undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

favicon.png?sn=LA69680&sd=2022-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinity-capital-inc-provides-25-million-growth-capital-to-rxante-inc-301706440.html

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA69680&Transmission_Id=202212200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA69680&DateId=20221220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.