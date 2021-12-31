PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced that Jerrell Shelton, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare conference, taking place from January 9 - 12, 2023 in San Francisco, CA. Mr. Shelton will be presenting on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8:15 a.m. PT (11:15 a.m. ET). Additionally, Mr. Shelton, Robert Stefanovich, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Thomas Heinzen, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development will be participating in 1x1 meetings with attendees during the conference.

For more information or to schedule a 1x1 meeting with Cryoport's management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected] or your J.P. Morgan representative.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry supporting life-saving cell and gene therapies across the research, clinical and commercial spectrum. With 38 strategic locations covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform provides mission-critical solutions, services, and products to the Biopharma, Animal Health, and Reproductive Medicine markets worldwide. In addition to its standard setting supply chain solutions, Cryoport is the world's largest manufacturer of cryogenic systems and one of the largest life science focused specialty couriers. As of September 30, 2022, Cryoport supported nine commercial cell and gene therapies and 643 clinical trials globally, with 80 of these trials in Phase 3.

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's industry, business, long-term growth prospects, plans, strategy, acquisitions, future financial results and financial condition, such as the Company's outlook and guidance for full year 2022 revenue and the related factors expected to drive revenue, projected trends in the markets in which the Company operates, the Company's intention to expand overall manufacturing capacities, the Company's plan for a new Global Supply Chain Center in Paris, the Company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, and regulatory approvals with respect to the products of the Company's clients. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures and the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC during 2022, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryoport-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-41st-annual-healthcare-conference-301706841.html

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.