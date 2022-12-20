Study Now, Pay Later -- Sezzle Brings Flexible Financing to College Bookstores

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 20, 2022

Sezzle Partners with the Independent College Bookstore Association to Help Ease the Expenses of Cash-Strapped College Students

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, a leader in the flexible payment industry, today announces a partnership with the Independent College Bookstore Association (ICBA; www.ICBAinc.com). ICBA provides Education, Networking, and Vendor Programs that empower college stores to remain independent and be both financially and operationally successful.

Today's generation of college students is drowning in debt more than ever before in an endless cycle of inflated student loans, textbooks, and cost of living. Textbook prices have skyrocketed for decades. Between 1977 and 2015, the cost of textbooks increased 1,041%, and outpaced currency inflation by 238%. In more recent years, an emphasis on textbook affordability as a means to improve student outcomes has become a focus throughout higher education.

Expensive textbooks can dangerously impact a college student's financial ability to receive an education. Many students are forced to increase their loans or simply go without an essential text. ICBA's Member Stores are committed to helping students in an adapting environment, and the opportunity to provide Sezzle's flexible financing solution was an evident next step in their journey to aid in access to affordable education.

Through ICBA Member Stores, Sezzle can now offer students its payment solution at over 230 college stores across the United States and Canada the ability to pay over time, worry-free, with non-predatory flexible financing options. Students can purchase everything from textbooks, to school supplies, to college gear now, and pay over time in four, interest-free installments using Sezzle's safe and secure financing solution.

"Sezzle was communicative and easy to work with throughout the implementation process, and we were up and running online within 4 months. Sezzle users on average are spending $50 more per transaction," said Kate Mounger, Director of Marketing for the University Co-op at The University of Texas at Austin.

"At Sezzle, we prioritize making purchases more convenient, accessible, and affordable across the communities we serve, and this includes education," said Sezzle CEO, Charlie Youakim. "No student should ever lose out on educational opportunities because they're worried about the ability to pay at the time of service. By partnering with ICBA and its Member Stores, we are making it possible to pay in a way that works for students without the worry of interest charges."

"We're very pleased to be working with Sezzle as a partner to enable our Member Stores to offer more flexible payment options to their campus customers," said ICBA CEO, Jon Bibo. "Sezzle's emphasis on financial empowerment and their focus on responsible spending made them stand alone as the best partner for our market."

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for consumers by offering a suite of financing solutions at online stores and in-store locations. When consumers apply, approval decisions are made in real time, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

Sezzle US Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Sezzle

