Viridi Funds Announces ETF Liquidation, De-listing

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon the recommendation of Empowered Funds, LLC, dba EA Advisers, the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of EA Series Trust (the "Trust") approved a proposal to liquidate the Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF ("RIGZ" or the "Fund"), a series of the Trust. After careful consideration of a number of factors, including the negative macroeconomic climate that has significantly affected the underlying constituents and the ability to deliver on the ETF mandate, the Board concluded that it is advisable and in the best interest of the Fund and its shareholders to liquidate the Fund. Any shareholders still holding shares of the fund at liquidation will receive a cash distribution equal to the net asset value (NAV) of their shares.

RIGZ will cease trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. ("NYSE") and will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on January 4, 2023 (the "Closing Date"). The Fund will not accept purchase orders after the Closing Date.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Fund prior to the Closing Date and customary brokerage charges will apply to these transactions. However, from January 4, 2023 through January 11, 2023 (the "Liquidation Date"), shareholders may be able to sell their shares only to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund's shares during this time period. Between the Closing Date and the Liquidation Date, the Fund will be in the process of closing down and liquidating the Fund's portfolio. This process will result in the Fund increasing its cash holdings, which is inconsistent with the Fund's investment objective and strategy.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all shareholders of record who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares, subject to any required withholding. Liquidation proceeds paid to shareholders generally should be treated as received in exchange for shares and will therefore be treated as a taxable event giving rise to a capital gain or loss depending on a shareholder's tax basis. Shareholders should contact their tax adviser to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation. In addition, these payments to shareholders may include distributions of accrued capital gains and dividends. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

ABOUT ETF ARCHITECT

Veteran owned and operated; ETF Architect is the market leader for best-in-class ETF operations. ETF Architect partners with Advisers, ETF sponsors, mutual fund managers, and industry veterans to launch ETFs. For more information, visit www.ETFArchitect.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1.215.882.9983 or visit our website at https://viridifunds.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

favicon.png?sn=PH69975&sd=2022-12-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viridi-funds-announces-etf-liquidation-de-listing-301706637.html

SOURCE ETF Architect

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH69975&Transmission_Id=202212200900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH69975&DateId=20221220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.