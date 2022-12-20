New Philanthropic Organization Launches to Support Coal Communities

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 20, 2022

The Ramaco Foundation will partner with and provide grants to charitable organizations in West Virginia, Virginia, and Wyoming

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --America's coal-producing communities are fundamental to the growth and success of the country, but are too often overlooked for the support they need. For this reason, Ramaco Resources, Inc. (Ramaco) (NASDAQ: METC) today announced the formation of the Ramaco Foundation, a philanthropic organization that will invest in the regions where its employees work in West Virginia, Virginia and Wyoming through grant-making and partnerships with local nonprofit organizations.

As part of its launch, the Foundation has awarded grants worth $100,000 to organizations fighting childhood hunger in Wyoming, and supporting education and workforce development in West Virginia.

"The regions where our staff and their families live are the backbone of this country, and deserve far, far more investment and attention than they receive," said Randall Atkins, chairman and CEO of Ramaco, who also serves as the chairman of the Foundation's board of directors. "We are proud to be a member of these communities, and for this opportunity to give back and support their success."

The Foundation's activities will be focused on southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, and Sheridan County, Wyoming, where the company has operations. Its first major donations are a $50,000 grant to The Food Group Wyoming, which fights childhood hunger in Sheridan County, and a $50,000 grant to Jobs for West Virginia's Graduates, which provides professional development and educational support to high school students.

Both organizations will receive $25,000 in 2022 and another $25,000 in 2023. The grants will benefit the organizations' operating funds, program development and other identified needs.

"The Ramaco Foundation is dedicated to building meaningful philanthropic relationships in these regions, and strengthening the local social and economic fabric," said Evan Jenkins, president of The Ramaco Foundation and a member of its board of directors. Jenkins was formerly both the U.S. Congressman from Southern West Virginia and the Chief Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court. "The organizations receiving these grants are results-driven and have proven records of success, and we look forward to partnering with them and expanding their very valuable work."

In addition to Atkins and Jenkins, the Foundation's board of directors includes two other members: Patrick Graney III, the founder and president of PCG Inc. of Charleston, West Virginia and a long time civic leader in the state, and Debra Wendtland, a prominent Sheridan, Wyoming based attorney and one of the nation's leading adoption specialists.

The Foundation is organized as a public benefit corporation under the Wyoming Nonprofit Corporation Act and is classified as a 501(c)(3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia, and Sheridan, Wyoming. The company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one mine not yet in production near Sheridan. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, it operates a research and pilot facility focused on the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. For more information, please visit www.ramacoresources.com.

Media contact:
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL70228&sd=2022-12-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-philanthropic-organization-launches-to-support-coal-communities-301706732.html

SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL70228&Transmission_Id=202212200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL70228&DateId=20221220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.