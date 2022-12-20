The European Commission selected the EU Digital Identity Wallet Consortium for the EU Digital Identity Wallet Pilots

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PRAGUE and TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2022

Avast will contribute to this initiative, powering Digital Freedom for online citizens

PRAGUE and TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EU Digital Identity Wallet Consortium (EWC), was selected by the European Commission to run one of the Large Scale Pilots for the new EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI) ecosystem. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen™, sits on the Executive Team of the consortium, having been closely involved in its formation. The EUDI Wallet is a part of the proposed eIDAS2.0 regulation, which will provide all European citizens access to a trusted digital identity provided by their government and accepted by all EU Member States and EFTA.

Avast_New_Logo.jpg

The EWC which is led by the Swedish and Finnish governments is supported by 50+ organizations including governments, industry experts in the travel and payment industry as well as technology partners experienced in digital identity, wallet applications, trust services and the integration of these technologies into online services.

"With digital wallets becoming mainstream, the EUDI Wallet will be transformational for European citizens. It will allow them to prove more securely and privately who they are online and take control over the release of their personal information. By focusing on travel for the EWC's pilot, we will show how we can simplify often painful travel transactions and make them more secure for both users and travel organizations," said Andrew Tobin, Commercial Director for Europe at Avast, a brand of Gen™, and executive team member at the EWC.

The EWC pilot is focused on the use of the EU Digital Identity Wallet in the context of travel – such as providing passenger information, buying goods and services, and trusted business to business interactions. The pilot will focus on situations which are central to people's online lives and identify barriers and enablers to adoption and scaling of the EUDI wallet. The pilot scenarios will be evaluated and tested by many end-users across Europe to optimize the user experience.

"eCommerce is the next largest use of the internet after social media and messaging. By demonstrating the power of digital wallets for travel, we will be able to transfer these learnings to other types of eCommerce such as online shopping. Avast is proud to be a part of this crucial step to powering digital freedom across the globe to help people live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and in the future," said Tobin.

EWC will start running its pilot early next year. Please keep an eye on the website for updates and a complete list of all participants in the EWC: https://eudiwalletconsortium.org/

About Avast:
Avast is a leader in digital security and privacy, and a brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through a family of trusted consumer brands. Avast protects hundreds of millions of users from online threats with a threat detection network that is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Avast is a member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom and Internet Watch Foundation. Visit: www.avast.com.

Keep in touch with Avast:

Contact:
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF70177&sd=2022-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-european-commission-selected-the-eu-digital-identity-wallet-consortium-for-the-eu-digital-identity-wallet-pilots-301706829.html

SOURCE Avast Software, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF70177&Transmission_Id=202212200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF70177&DateId=20221220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.