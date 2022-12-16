U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Dec. 20, 2022

Strong Stockholder Support Enables All Proxy Proposals to Pass

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (the "Company," "we" or "our") (NASDAQ: USAU), a gold exploration and development company, today announced the results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on December 16, 2022.

The following proposals were approved by the Company's stockholders at the Meeting:

  • Election of six directors Luke Norman, George Bee, Ryan Zinke, Robert Schafer, Tara Gilfillan and Michael Waldkirch, to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified;
  • Ratification of Marcum, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accountant for its fiscal year ending April 30, 2023;
  • Compensation of our named executive officers (on a non-binding basis); and
  • An amendment to the Company's 2020 Stock Incentive Plan.

A total of 5,716,393 million common shares, representing approximately 68.5% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

George Bee, U.S. Gold Corp.'s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased that all the proxy proposals passed successfully at our Annual Meeting of Stockholders with strong stockholder support. On behalf of U.S. Gold Corp., our Board and entire management team, I would like to personally thank all of our stockholders for taking the time to vote and for their support. I look forward to working closely with our Board and updating our stockholders on our future development and exploration efforts."

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. The Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

For additional information, please contact:
U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:
+1 800 557 4550
[email protected]
www.usgoldcorp.gold

favicon.png?sn=AQ70281&sd=2022-12-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-announces-results-of-its-2022-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301706839.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ70281&Transmission_Id=202212200847PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ70281&DateId=20221220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.