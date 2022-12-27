Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members in the U.S., announced plans to offer a refund-focused tax experience together with Intuit TurboTax (NASDAQ: INTU)1. This experience will help members navigate each step of the 2022 tax season, including helping them estimate their refund and providing personalized recommendations for how to optimize their refund based on information within their Credit Karma profile. Eligible members will also have options for getting cash quickly this tax season, including the ability to access their refund up to 5 days early2 when they deposit it into a Credit Karma Money™ account,3 or getting a Refund Advance4 loan in as little as 1 minute after IRS acceptance.5 Together, Credit Karma and TurboTax are focused on delivering a personalized tax experience with a focus on helping Americans estimate their refund, make a plan for how they’re going to use their refund, and for eligible members, gain faster access to funds.

“Americans are strapped for cash as high inflation, challenging market conditions and rising interest rates hold steady. As a result, Americans’ reliance on their tax refund may be more significant than in the past,” said Poulomi Damany, SVP and GM of assets and tax at Credit Karma. “By providing members options for accessing money more quickly, along with recommendations for how to best utilize the money, like paying down debt or building credit, we hope to help Americans make smart financial decisions that set them further down the path of financial progress. Together, we can help put money back in the pockets of hard working Americans, while also providing a suite of tools and recommendations to help them make the most of their money.”

Right now, members can log into Credit Karma to estimate their refund for the 2022 tax year. Credit Karma members will be treated to a richer, more personalized experience in which information from their Credit Karma profile will automatically be prefilled into the Refund Estimator requiring just a quick review of the information to receive their refund estimate. Members can also get recommendations for how to spend their refund based on their credit profile. For example, a member might receive a recommendation to kick off their savings by putting a portion of their refund into a Credit Karma Money™ Save account, which currently offers an APY of 3.30%,6 or to open a Credit Builder plan to help them improve their low score while they save money.7

“Taxes can be stressful and overwhelming for many Americans. We want to change this dynamic by making it even easier for people to file their taxes and gain faster access to the biggest paycheck of the year for many — their refund,” said Varun Krishna, Intuit’s Consumer Group General Manager. “By integrating the best of TurboTax and Credit Karma, we’re making a dramatically simplified tax experience for members that makes it noticeably faster for them to get their taxes done and quickly have their refund in hand.”

Credit Karma and TurboTax will offer a variety of ways for members to access cash quickly this tax season, including early access to their refund through Credit Karma Money, as well as Refund Advance loans. These options will be available to eligible Credit Karma Money members who are getting a federal refund in tax year 2022. For more information please visit: www.creditkarma.com%2Fabout%2Ftax

