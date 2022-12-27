Regions Financial to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Jan. 20, 2023

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Regions+Financial+Corp. (

NYSE:RF, Financial) is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Information will be accessible in the following formats:

  • A news release and additional materials will be made available on Regions’ Investor Relations website at ir.regions.com prior to market open on Jan. 20.
  • Also on Jan. 20, Regions executives will discuss the results via a live audio webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET.
  • The webcast will be accessible through ir.regions.com and will include an associated slide presentation to be reviewed by company executives.
  • An archived recording of the webcast will be made available within ir.regions.com following the live event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (

NYSE:RF, Financial), with $158 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005091/en/

