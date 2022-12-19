Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, congratulates Carin L. Pai, CFA, executive vice president and head of portfolio management and equities, on her placement in the Crain’s New York Business 2022 listing of “Notable Asian Leaders.”

“Carin has proven herself to be a role model for women of all backgrounds who are beginning or considering careers in wealth management,” said John M. Dowd, chief executive officer of Fiduciary Trust International. “She plays a vital role in our efforts to bring financial peace of mind to multiple generations of clients, and we are proud of what she has achieved in our organization and her community.”

The 2022 “Notable Asian Leaders” highlighted by Crain’s New York Business have been employed for a minimum of 10 years in their respective industries and have demonstrated the capability to affect change in their roles or areas of practice. Honorees are based within the five boroughs of New York City as well as New York’s Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties and New Jersey’s Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, and Union Counties. Crain’s New York Business also considered professionals’ involvement with community or philanthropic activities, mentoring programs, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. This year’s “Notable Asian Leaders” will be featured in a special print edition of Crain’s New York Business on December 19, 2022, as well as online at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crainsnewyork.com.

Ms. Pai joined Fiduciary Trust International in 1996 and is responsible for leading portfolio management processes and managing client portfolios across the firm. As part of her role, she is head of Fiduciary Trust International’s Equity Strategy Committee, and serves on the Management, Operating, and Risk Management Committees. Besides her ongoing effort to identify new ways to optimize the client experience, Ms. Pai’s duties include developing investment themes, sector allocations, stock selections, and style tilts for clients.

“I am grateful to Crain’s New York Business for this accolade, and to Fiduciary Trust International for allowing me and so many others to grow — and thrive — in our work,” said Ms. Pai. “The Asian community contributes so much, both culturally and professionally, all over New York City and surrounding communities. The recognition by Crain’s New York Business shines a spotlight on the vital impact we make in financial services and many other sectors of our regional economy.”

Ms. Pai is an active member of the New York City division of “[email protected],” a program for mentoring and supporting women employees throughout the larger Franklin Templeton organization. She is also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, and was previously honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the publication’s “Notable Women in Finance in NYC” in+2019. Ms. Pai has also been named a “Woman of Influence” by the New York Business Journal, and one of the “Top Women in Asset Management” by Money Management Executive.

Outside the financial services industry, Ms. Pai serves on the board of trustees of the Citizens Budget Commission, a nonprofit and nonpartisan civic organization seeking to constructively improve government finances and services in New York City and New York State. She is also a supporter of the National Audubon Society and the New York Botanical Garden.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $82 billion in assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

