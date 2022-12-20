Crayon and Orchestry enter into a strategic partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, and Orchestry have partnered to drive business value through strengthened governance, adoption, and productivity in Microsoft 365.

This agreement will help organizations streamline and optimize Microsoft 365 processes to ensure improved user experience and overall governance with the expertise and support needed to relieve the technical burden off internal teams.

Orchestry is a complete empowerment, adoption, and standardization platform built by Microsoft 365 experts to enable IT Administrators and end users. The platform takes the guesswork out of using Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) with pre-built Workspace Templates, intelligent Workspace Provisioning, actionable Workspace Insights, Microsoft 365 Guest management, informative Workspace Directory, and governance features.

More than just a standard templating and governance tool for Microsoft Teams, Orchestry's comprehensive platform will enable clients with advanced governance in SharePoint Online, Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Lists, Microsoft OneNote, and other Microsoft 365 business applications through a single, unified interface.

Crayon's expertise in Modern Work and Microsoft 365 remediation empowers clients with the tools and insight needed to operate a secure and managed modern workplace. Crayon provides end-to-end support from application migrations to adoption and security to drive ongoing employee engagement and overall business value within the Microsoft 365 environment.

"After knowing and collaborating with the team at Crayon, I'm elated to announce our partnership to empower clients to standardize governance, provisioning, and templating in Microsoft 365," said Michael Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry.

Crayon and Orchestry empower teams to fully adopt and engage these tools with a dedicated team of experts to guide implementation and provide ongoing support.

"Orchestry Teams and Microsoft 365 adoption utilization expertise complements Crayon's expanding customer advisory and optimization portfolio," said Tara Webb, Crayon's VP of Business Development.

With a shared passion for client success through digital transformation, this partnership will enable Crayon to simplify and streamline Microsoft 365 governance and provisioning for their clients on the Orchestry platform as a fully managed service.

CONTACT:

Melanie Coffee
VP of PR and Communications
[email protected]
+47 46 74 86 48

