WPP (NYSE: WPP) will create a world-class workspace for its people in Atlanta’s historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood with the development of a new Campus.

The Campus will bring together over 400 of WPP’s people in the largest and most transformative new mixed-use development on the Atlanta BeltLine to date. It will house ten agencies based in the city including AKQA, BCW, EssenceMediacom, GCI Health, GroupM, GTB, Mindshare, Verticurl, VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson.

The WPP Campus in Atlanta will feature an imaginative blend of public and private spaces that will seamlessly integrate into an already thriving community. The close proximity to The Coca-Cola Company’s headquarters and WPP’s other clients in the heart of Georgia’s capital city will foster greater collaboration via dedicated client spaces and continued growth of OpenX from WPP, the bespoke agency created in 2021 following WPP’s appointment as The Coca-Cola Company’s Global Marketing Network Partner. The Campus will also act as a unique new hub for Atlanta’s thriving technology scene.

WPP will lease office space from renowned real estate development firm New City in Tower 2 of the new Fourth Ward offices, neighboring the Historic Fourth Ward Park and Ponce City Market. The office design draws on inspiration from world-class architecture and boasts amenities including a 39,000-square-foot conference center, dozens of walkable shops and restaurants, and convenient access to the BeltLine.

The Atlanta Campus will target a “Gold” LEED rating, and WPP-owned BDG architecture + design will assist with the design of the interior office space. The Atlanta Campus will be WPP’s sixth in North America and the first to be unveiled in the U.S. this year. The move is set to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

Michael Houston, President of WPP in the US, said: “We are thrilled to provide a new Campus for our agencies in the Atlanta community, especially in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood which is experiencing unprecedented growth and transformation. Between the interface with the BeltLine and the surrounding amenities, the Atlanta Campus fosters the type of creative environment that will inspire our people, clients and partners alike.”

Jim Irwin, President of New City, said: “We are thrilled and humbled that WPP has selected the Fourth Ward Project for their Atlanta Headquarters. When we first began work on the master plan, we envisioned it as a place for best-in-class companies, like WPP, to cater to the evolving needs of their workforce and clients.”

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005808/en/