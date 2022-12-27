Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has received Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certification from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for its Federal+Information+Processing+Standards+%28FIPS%29-compliant+Avigilon+video+security+solutions. Motorola Solutions’ Avigilon Control Center (software release version 7) and H5A Series cameras have gone through rigorous interoperability testing from a JITC lab approved by the Department of Defense (DoD).

JITC provides risk based test, evaluation and certification services, tools and environments to ensure DoD information technology capabilities are interoperable and support mission needs.

“We’re proud to support our defense and federal customers, dedicated to protecting our national security,” said Joe Balchune, vice president Federal Markets, Motorola Solutions. “JITC certification from DISA highlights Motorola Solutions’ commitment to supporting our customers with security solutions that meet exacting criteria and can be trusted to help protect their operations.”

Motorola Solutions' Avigilon cameras allow our customers to be National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Sec. 889 compliant.

