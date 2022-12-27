There’s no place like home for the holidays. But is your home ready? With December festivities in full swing, we’ve made a list of tips to help keep your home merry and Mayhem-free.

Cook with care: When making meals and treats for holiday visitors, don’t get distracted: keep an eye on the stove and oven to prevent a fire from sparking. If you cook with a deep fryer, make sure the food is fully thawed so it won’t cause the oil to splatter, which can also lead to a fire.

Distance flammables: Keep Christmas trees and candles at least three feet from anything that can burn, especially furniture, curtains, and decorations. A dry tree can be a fire hazard.

Protect pets: Choose lights and ornaments with caution. If your pet loves chewing on anything they can get their teeth on, eye-catching decorations such as tinsel, glass ornaments, and electrical cords can be extremely dangerous if eaten or played with.

Clear pathways: If you live somewhere that tends to get snow and ice, clear walkways and driveways to prevent slips and falls.

Use home security: If you’re in and out of your home more often, take extra care to lock doors and windows and activate your alarm system when you leave. Keeping lights on a timer can help fool thieves into thinking you're home. Have a neighbor check your mail to keep it from piling up and potentially getting stolen. Invest in technology such as a doorbell cameras that can detect and alert you of activity around your home.

