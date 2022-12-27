BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



ForgeRock, Inc. ( - FORG)

Under the terms of the agreement, ForgeRock will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $23.25 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the ForgeRock Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/forgerock-inc--forg/.

KnowBe4, Inc. (Nasdaq - KNBE)

Under the terms of the agreement, KnowBe4 will be acquired by Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”). KnowBe4 stockholders will receive $24.90 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.6 billion on an equity value basis. The investigation concerns whether the KnowBe4 Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Vista is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/knowbe4-inc-nasdaq-knbe-2/.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq - GRAY)

Under the terms of the agreement, Graybug will merge with CalciMedica Inc. (“CalciMedica”) in an all-stock transaction where Graybug equity holders are expected to collectively own approximately 29% of the combined company, and pre-merger CalciMedica equity holders are expected to collectively own approximately 71% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Graybug Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Graybug shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/graybug-vision-inc-nasdaq-gray/.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. ( - VVNT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Vivint will be acquired by NRG Energy, Inc. (“NRG”) ( - NRG) for $12.00 per share in cash for an approximate enterprise value of $5.2 billion, including $2.4 billion of debt. The investigation concerns whether the Vivint Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether NRG is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/vivint-smart-home-inc--vvnt/.

