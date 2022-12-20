Georgia Natural Gas Foundation awards $370,000 to Atlanta nonprofits

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2022

Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations supporting children and education in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Natural Gas Foundation today announced donations to eight of its community partners –Arthur M. Blank Family Youth YMCA, Children's Museum of Atlanta, Fulton Leadership Academy, Communities in Schools, Breakthrough Atlanta, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Chris 180 and INROADS – that are making a difference in the lives of children and young people. Totaling $370,000, these donations support community organizations that share the company's commitment to equity and education.

"We are proud to support the incredible work these organizations do to improve the lives of children and youth," said Mike Braswell, president and CEO of Georgia Natural Gas and GNG Foundation Board member. "The ongoing public health and economic challenges of the past few years have made achieving education and social equity even more difficult, and we want to be part of the solution for our community. These grants are an investment in advancing education and opportunity for children in metro Atlanta, recognizing the value of these organizations while helping fund their important work in the future."

These grants are part of the annual designated funds awarded by GNG's parent company, Southern Company Gas, its foundation and its subsidiaries. Every year, this family of businesses distributes millions of grant dollars to organizations that promote its values and passionately work to improve lives in the communities it serves.

"The Georgia Natural Gas Foundation has a long history of partnering with nonprofit organizations to help elevate the lives of people in our local communities. This year, our grants are awarded to those nonprofits with work promoting equity in the lives of future generations, and we are excited to see what our community partners will accomplish with these resources," says Shannon Pierce, vice president of External Affairs at Georgia Natural Gas and GNG Foundation board member.

About the Georgia Natural Gas Foundation

The Georgia Natural Gas Foundation is a subsidiary of the Southern Company Gas Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, committed to supporting those who are transforming and improving the lives of communities throughout Georgia.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (

NYSE:SO, Financial), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com. 

favicon.png?sn=NY70722&sd=2022-12-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-natural-gas-foundation-awards-370-000-to-atlanta-nonprofits-301707342.html

SOURCE Georgia Natural Gas Foundation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY70722&Transmission_Id=202212201034PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY70722&DateId=20221220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.