Postmedia Launches Newest Channel – Betting Essentials

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Building on the strength of its audience network and successful affiliate channels including Shopping Essentials and Business Essentials, Postmedia Network Inc. (“Postmedia”) today announced the launch of its newest channel – Betting Essentials.

Betting+Essentials runs across Postmedia’s news websites and provides an accessible sports betting hub to help readers transition from casual bettor or sports fan to expert in the space with the help of news, advice and easy-to-navigate betting content.

“The vision for Betting Essentials is to provide a best-in-class affiliate program that leverages Postmedia's brand, editorial authority, audience and reach to fulfill Canadian consumers' interests and demands,” said Gerry Nott, Senior Vice President, Editorial at Postmedia. “We’re excited to see the channel come to life and look forward to welcoming additional reputable partners in the months ahead.”

Postmedia is partnering with Canadian-based premium online sports betting and casino platform BET99 for the launch of Betting Essentials.

As a Canadian operator, BET99 has a deep understanding of the market and offers a uniquely tailored approach to each region, delivering customized and premium betting content on all major league sports to enhance Postmedia’s editorial sports and sports betting coverage on Postmedia’s Ontario-based news websites, including National Post, Toronto Sun, Ottawa Sun, Ottawa Citizen, The London Free Press, Windsor Star, Cornwall Standard-Freeholder, The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Community Press (Bellville), The Brantford Expositor, The Londoner, The Chatham Daily News, The Observer (Sarnia), The Owen Sound Sun Times, North Bay Nugget, The Sudbury Star, The Timmins Times and The Sault Star.

“We’re very pleased that Postmedia chose BET99 to partner with on the launch of Betting Essentials,” said Jared Beber, CEO of BET99. “Our expertise in betting in the Canadian market is a great fit for the new channel and the focus on educating bettors perfectly complements our corporate mission of creating engaging and entertaining, yet sensible and safe betting experiences for Canadians.”

BET99 will provide expert insight into best bets, odds, news and the hottest players to follow, with the goal of educating bettors, building decision-making skills around sports betting and providing guidance on responsible gambling guidelines.

Further enhancements to Betting Essentials are planned for the new year, with more partners to follow.

About Postmedia Network Inc.

Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B), is a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit: www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com, and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.

About Sports Venture Holdings and BET99

Sports Venture Holdings Inc. is a holding company of subsidiaries that operate the market-leading BET99 brands. It offers premium online sports betting and casino platforms to Ontarians, and free-to-play products throughout Canada, leveraging the brand’s unique understanding of the country’s regional differences to create localized, diverse products tailored to each market. The company also boasts a number of unique Canadian partnerships, including UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre, NHL All-Star Auston Matthews, two-time Olympian Alysha Newman, international soccer star Sebastian Giovinco, the Ottawa Senators, Live Nation, Postmedia, CF Montreal, the Montreal Alouettes and now, the NHL.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221220005562r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005562/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.