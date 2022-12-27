Building on the strength of its audience network and successful affiliate channels including Shopping Essentials and Business Essentials, Postmedia Network Inc. (“Postmedia”) today announced the launch of its newest channel – Betting Essentials.

Betting+Essentials runs across Postmedia’s news websites and provides an accessible sports betting hub to help readers transition from casual bettor or sports fan to expert in the space with the help of news, advice and easy-to-navigate betting content.

“The vision for Betting Essentials is to provide a best-in-class affiliate program that leverages Postmedia's brand, editorial authority, audience and reach to fulfill Canadian consumers' interests and demands,” said Gerry Nott, Senior Vice President, Editorial at Postmedia. “We’re excited to see the channel come to life and look forward to welcoming additional reputable partners in the months ahead.”

Postmedia is partnering with Canadian-based premium online sports betting and casino platform BET99 for the launch of Betting Essentials.

As a Canadian operator, BET99 has a deep understanding of the market and offers a uniquely tailored approach to each region, delivering customized and premium betting content on all major league sports to enhance Postmedia’s editorial sports and sports betting coverage on Postmedia’s Ontario-based news websites, including National Post, Toronto Sun, Ottawa Sun, Ottawa Citizen, The London Free Press, Windsor Star, Cornwall Standard-Freeholder, The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Community Press (Bellville), The Brantford Expositor, The Londoner, The Chatham Daily News, The Observer (Sarnia), The Owen Sound Sun Times, North Bay Nugget, The Sudbury Star, The Timmins Times and The Sault Star.

“We’re very pleased that Postmedia chose BET99 to partner with on the launch of Betting Essentials,” said Jared Beber, CEO of BET99. “Our expertise in betting in the Canadian market is a great fit for the new channel and the focus on educating bettors perfectly complements our corporate mission of creating engaging and entertaining, yet sensible and safe betting experiences for Canadians.”

BET99 will provide expert insight into best bets, odds, news and the hottest players to follow, with the goal of educating bettors, building decision-making skills around sports betting and providing guidance on responsible gambling guidelines.

Further enhancements to Betting Essentials are planned for the new year, with more partners to follow.

About Postmedia Network Inc.

Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B), is a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit: www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com, and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.

About Sports Venture Holdings and BET99

Sports Venture Holdings Inc. is a holding company of subsidiaries that operate the market-leading BET99 brands. It offers premium online sports betting and casino platforms to Ontarians, and free-to-play products throughout Canada, leveraging the brand’s unique understanding of the country’s regional differences to create localized, diverse products tailored to each market. The company also boasts a number of unique Canadian partnerships, including UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre, NHL All-Star Auston Matthews, two-time Olympian Alysha Newman, international soccer star Sebastian Giovinco, the Ottawa Senators, Live Nation, Postmedia, CF Montreal, the Montreal Alouettes and now, the NHL.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005562/en/