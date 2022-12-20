Wisdom Gaming Studios Becomes the Home for T-Wolves Gaming

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 20, 2022

The Minnesota Timberwolves official esports team will build out their new facility at Wisdom Gaming Studios at Mall of America®

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Timberwolves and Wisdom Gaming, the emerging leader in esports and gaming entertainment, today announced the company's flagship gaming and esports venue, Wisdom Gaming Studios, will be the new home for T-Wolves Gaming, the official esports team of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kicking off in 2023, this marks the first formal partnership between these two Minnesota-based organizations. Timberwolves fans can interact with T-Wolves Gaming players and experience the best of esports entertainment at the Mall of America®.

WS_Partnership_T_Wolves_v4.jpg

"We're thrilled to partner with T-Wolves Gaming and establish their new home at Wisdom Gaming Studios," said Steve LaCroix, President of Wisdom Gaming. "The connection between professional sports and esports is only growing stronger and we are looking forward to growing the Timberwolves fandom in esports and gaming culture."

As the gap between esports and traditional sports continues to shrink, the partnership showcases the opportunities available for professional sports teams to partner with leading esports companies beyond the traditional sponsorship model. Operating out of Wisdom Gaming Studios will expand T-Wolves Gaming's audiences beyond basketball fans into the broader esports landscape.

"Partnering with Wisdom Gaming and having access to their industry knowledge and expertise allows us to continue to grow as we navigate the esports and gaming space," said Justin Butler, T-Wolves Gaming General Manager and Senior Vice President of Technology at the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. "We are excited for what this partnership means for the future of T-Wolves Gaming and professional esports."

T-Wolves Gaming will begin building out their new space in Wisdom Gaming Studios ahead of the 2023 NBA 2k season. The space will be home to all T-Wolves Gaming operations with exclusive T-Wolves merchandise in Wisdom Gaming's retail store Side Quest.

For more information on Wisdom Gaming Studios and T-Wolves Gaming, please visit wisdomstudios.gg.

ABOUT WISDOM GAMING
Wisdom Gaming is an emerging leader in esports entertainment, building global communities across the gaming ecosystem. Wisdom Gaming offers turnkey creative and production services, tournament organization, and marketing strategy for brands and publishers passionate about establishing their legacy in esports and gaming.

The company boasts a growing portfolio of gaming and esports brands, including scholastic esports organization, Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL). Established in 2019, the company is headquartered in Bloomington, MN, where it maintains an office, gaming and esports venue, and live broadcast studio.

For more information about Wisdom Gaming, visit Wisdom.gg or follow us @wsdmgg.

ABOUT WISDOM GAMING STUDIOS
Headquartered in Mall of America, Wisdom Gaming Studios is a 18,000 sq. foot, first of its kind event venue with full service production and broadcast studio capabilities. From tournament organization, LANs, watch parties, experiential brand activations, and more, we host and are available for a range of small and large scale events catering to gaming enthusiasts and consumers alike. Side Quest is our on-site retail store, where you can find the latest esports and gaming centric merchandise. To check out all our coming events, visit https://wisdomstudios.gg/events/.

For more information on Wisdom Gaming Studios visit us at wisdomstudios.gg or follow us @WSDMStudios

ABOUT T-WOLVES GAMING
T-Wolves Gaming is the 2019 NBA 2K League Champion and one of 25 esports teams competing in the NBA 2K League founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software. The NBA 2K League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, T-Wolves Gaming draws inspiration from the Timberwolves pack mentality and aspiration for team excellence that will propel a new generation of esports fans and players. Fans can follow T-Wolves Gaming on Twitch, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT THE NBA 2K LEAGUE
The NBA 2K League, a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), launched in 2018 and features 25 teams and the best NBA 2K players in the world. NBA 2K League partners include Anheuser-Busch, AT&T, Champion Athleticwear, Coinbase, Dash Radio, Google, Loco, Mondelēz International, SAP, Snickers, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sport1, SPS, Wilson and YouTube. For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit NBA2KLeague.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG68575&sd=2022-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisdom-gaming-studios-becomes-the-home-for-t-wolves-gaming-301707278.html

SOURCE Wisdom Gaming

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG68575&Transmission_Id=202212201000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG68575&DateId=20221220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.