Gemina Labs Appoints Dr Michael Shannon as Chair of Clinical Advisory Board

15 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is delighted to announce Dr. Michael Shannon has been appointed to constitute and Chair the Company's Clinical Advisory Board.

Dr. Shannon is one of Canada's pre-eminent public health leaders. He spent 31 years in the Canadian Forces, retiring at the rank of Commodore (Brigadier General equivalent) as Deputy Surgeon General for Canada. In 1996 he assumed responsibilities within Health Canada for re-organizing the Canadian blood system. Subsequently, he was appointed Director General for the Laboratory Centre for Disease Control, a position he held for three years. Later he served as an Audit Principal and Senior Medical Advisor to the Canadian Auditor General and then accepted responsibilities for rebuilding the Emergency Medical Response System within the newly formed Public Health Agency of Canada. In this regard and under his direction, the largest emergency medical response exercise in the history of the country, involving the overnight construction of a mobile hospital, hundreds of doctors and thousands of patients, was successfully conducted in Toronto.

Outside of public service, Dr Shannon has been an advisor to numerous life science companies in both therapeutic and other bioscience applications. His formal training includes a medical degree from Queen's University, and post-graduate degrees in neurochemistry and physiology. He has been actively engaged in applied medical research within these areas for 30 years.

Dr. Shannon stated, "I am delighted to work with Gemina at this stage of the its development. The past three years have demonstrated the utility of point of care testing in public health, primary care and home settings. The Gemina team has a compelling plan to develop a portfolio of accurate and reliable tests with improved ease-of-use. I look forward to building an active clinical advisory board that will provide Gemina with insights and knowledge important for the success of its products and technologies."

Brian Firth commented, "Gemina's product development trajectory has reached a stage where it's important to establish a clinical advisory board, to ensure that the Company is positioned to make the best possible decisions when it comes to its product-market choices. We're incredibly pleased to be able to welcome Dr. Shannon to the Company. He is an immensely distinguished practitioner with an extraordinary insight into both national and international public health concerns, including global threats to public health such as COVID-19. I'm looking forward to working with him to build Gemina's Clinical Advisory Board in the weeks and months to come."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

John Davies
Chairman

Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary chemistry that powers next-generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the anticipated terms of any proposed transaction or engagement. Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Furthermore, the Company is presently unable to fully quantify the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic will have on its operations and recognizes that certain eventualities may affect planned or assumed performance moving forward. As such, any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

For more information regrading the Company, please contact:

Brian Firth, CEO
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Gemina Laboratories Ltd.



