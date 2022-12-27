SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Brendan Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 11:15am MST. The conference will be at the Four Seasons Scottsdale at Troon North Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

