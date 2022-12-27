ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operating results as well as 2023 guidance items. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on Feb. 2.

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, %3Ci%3Ewww.conocophillips.com%2Finvestor%3C%2Fi%3E, and click on the "Register" link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day, with a transcript available the following day.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is one of the world’s leading exploration and production companies based on both production and reserves, with a globally diversified asset portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 13 countries, $95 billion of total assets and approximately 9,400 employees at September 30, 2022. Production averaged 1,731 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and proved reserves were 6.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent as of Dec. 31, 2021. For more information, go to %3Ci%3Ewww.conocophillips.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

