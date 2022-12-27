Heart Water captures and purifies rainwater from rooftops through innovative capture and processing systems

Water is an essential compound for all living things and the scarcity of quality water is rapidly decreasing across the world due to ground water contamination

RMC receives an equity stake in Heart Water, Inc. and will collect a royalty interest from each bottle of water that is sold from the facilities constructed by RMC's investment

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.'s (Nasdaq:AMAO) (the "Company") merger target company, Royalty Management Corporation (RMC), a sustainably-driven, cash flow-oriented, royalty investment and development company, announced today that it has made an investment into Heart Water, Inc. and entered into an agreement whereby Royalty Management Corporation has the right to provide royalty based financing for the build out of Heart Water systems for a royalty-based payment structure per gallon of water sold from such facilities.

Tom Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Management Corporation, commented, "We are excited to partner with Heart Water on this exciting opportunity to transform not only how water is sourced but also how sustainable royalty interests are generated from transformed infrastructure and facilities. More and more we hear about the contamination of water sources, and the Heart Water system ensures that water is captured, processed, and purified prior to being contaminated from the ground and related infrastructure. Heart Water systems are not only a value-added backup option for water but also a safe reliable daily solution to the overall needs of communities and regions. This new royalty agreement exemplifies some of the ingenuity of the Royalty Management Corporation business model: by having the foresight to identify underutilized property and infrastructure assets as having a potentially better and broader use. RMC was able to partner with Heart Water and attract a new sustainable industry that can provide jobs to local communities and provide a long-term royalty interest to the company."

Rainwater is the purest form of water and by capturing it before it ever touches the ground, Heart Water's designed system ensures that it remains pure. Once rainwater is collected at a Heart Water designed facility, it undergoes a multi-step purification process to ensure it's the cleanest, purest water available. Additionally, a Heart Water designed facility's commitment to sustainability doesn't end at sourcing. The company system utilizes fully recyclable aluminum bottles and cans to avoid contributing to the single-use plastic problem. Unlike other bottled water, every bottle of water produced by a Heart Water designed system helps to reduce the carbon footprint.

Royalty Management Corporation continues to seek other similar investment and development opportunities from a variety of industries, with a particular focus on those that are emerging or transitionary, as the company builds a diverse portfolio of royalties, rents, and revenue shares across a broad range of strategic investments.

About Heart Water, Inc.

Heart Water offers artisan alkaline rainwater with the aim of saving the depleting water resources. Heart Water is a cloud-harvested, nature-purified, and micro-filtered process, this is the purest alkaline water on the planet. The company has a unique process that utilizes ultraviolet light technology, multi-stage purification, and ozone oxidation, ensuring the naturally purest water available.

About American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company is able to evaluate opportunities in many sectors, it intends to focus its search on land and resource holding companies. The Company's units, common stock and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Royalty Management Corporation

Royalty Management Corporation is an innovative royalty company focused on building shareholder value by acquiring, developing, or investing in near-term income producing assets that can provide the company with accretive cash flow from which it can reinvest in new assets or expand cash flow from existing controlled assets. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around a variety of assets, typically within natural resources (including real estate), patents, and intellectual property, that can result in monetizing these cash flow streams while identifying other future transitionary cash flows.

