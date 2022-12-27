With both light-duty and heavy-duty bed configurations, the AYRO Vanish is a unique electric vehicle offering for a variety of applications.

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility, and last-mile delivery, announces the completion of the pre-production model, also known as the "first article," of the AYRO Vanish. The Vanish is the first low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) in the company's new strategic product roadmap and is a utility LSEV unlike any other on the market. Designed with an all-aluminum chassis for lighter weight and corrosion resistance, the Vanish offers highly adaptable bed configurations to support both light-duty and heavy-duty needs while also limiting the vehicle's impact on the environment.

"The completion of the first article represents a significant milestone in development of the Vanish," said Tom Wittenschlaeger, CEO of AYRO. "We will soon have test articles for further evaluation and homologation prior to entering production in 2023."

"What we have done in just the past 10 months is incredible," noted Drew Arnberg, senior vice president of programs at AYRO. "We're so excited about what we are developing here at AYRO. From our initial concepts to where we are today, our team is making sure every detail is considered."

This milestone follows the announcement last week of a new dealer program for the AYRO Vanish. The new dealer program will allow AYRO to bring the Vanish and future products to additional markets, including fleet and operations managers for facilities in education, corporate and medical campuses, hotels and resorts, golf courses, stadiums, marinas, governments, municipalities and urban delivery. The program offers a range of benefits for prospective dealers. Interested parties can request more information at ayro.com/dealer-program.

For more information on AYRO or the AYRO Vanish, visit ayro.com.

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

Media Inquiries:

Nick Kastner

Forum Communications

678-943-3859

[email protected]

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/732501/AYRO-Announces-Completion-of-Pre-Production-Model-of-AYRO-Vanish



